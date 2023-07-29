United, American Airlines Add Flights for College Football Season
DALLAS – To help college football fans support their favorite teams at 30 games this season, United Airlines (UA) announced the addition of 127 new, direct flights with larger aircraft. For some of the season’s biggest games, the airline adds flights to more than 15 destinations, including Columbus, Ohio; Fayetteville, Arkansas; and South Bend, Indiana. Flight tickets are currently available via the United app or on United.com.

As part of a name, image, likeness (NIL) agreement, United and USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams will work together to energize college football fans in United’s advertising and social media and post to their respective accounts. Last year, United flew more than 50,000 fans to some of the country’s most famous college football towns. This year, the program will continue.

Patrick Quayle, Senior Vice President of Global network planning and alliances, emphasized their dedication to offering customers a world-class travel experience, whether flying across the world or supporting their preferred college football team. They are happy to deliver a schedule for this season to make it simple for fans to get together and support their teams. 

In a crucial rivalry game, whether at home or away, Caleb Williams, quarterback for the USC Trojans, says that hearing the crowd cheer you on and seeing the spectators in the stands gives you energy. He added, “I’m excited to collaborate with United Airlines to help spread the news of these special college football flights so fans from all over the country can experience that energy first-hand.”

Additional Flights

United Airlines will fly to select cities for the following games:

  1. Sept. 2: Tennessee State University @ University of Notre Dame
  2. Sept. 3: Louisiana State University @ Florida State University
  3. Sept. 9: University of Texas-Austin @ University of Alabama
  4. Sept. 9: University of Nevada, Las Vegas @ University of Michigan
  5. Sept. 9: University of Cincinnati @ University of Pittsburgh
  6. Sept. 9: University of Notre Dame @ North Carolina State University
  7. Sept. 16: Northwestern University @ Duke University
  8. Sept. 16: University of Washington – Seattle @ Michigan State University
  9. Sept. 23: Ohio State University @ University of Notre Dame
  10. Sept. 23: University of Arkansas @ Louisiana State University
  11. Sept. 23: University of Mississippi @ University of Alabama
  12. Sept. 23: University of Iowa @ Penn State University
  13. Sept 23: University of Oklahoma @ University of Cincinnati
  14. Sept. 30: Louisiana State University @ University of Mississippi
  15. Sept. 30: University of Notre Dame @ Duke University
  16. Oct. 7: University of Arkansas @ University of Mississippi
  17. Oct. 14: University of Southern California @ University of Notre Dame
  18. Oct. 14: University of Arkansas @ University of Alabama
  19. Oct. 14: Louisiana State University @ Auburn University
  20. Oct. 14: Ohio State University @ Purdue University
  21. Oct. 14: University of Iowa @ University of Wisconsin-Madison
  22. Oct. 21: University of Tennessee @ University of Alabama
  23. Oct. 21: Penn State University @ Ohio State University
  24. Oct. 28: University of Pittsburgh @ University of Notre Dame
  25. Oct. 28: Ohio State University @ University of Wisconsin
  26. Nov. 4: University of Notre Dame @ Clemson University
  27. Nov. 4: Louisiana State University @ University of Alabama
  28. Nov. 11: University of Michigan @ Penn State University
  29. Nov. 11: University of Pittsburgh @ Syracuse University
  30. Nov. 18: University of Georgia @ University of Tennessee
  31. Nov. 18: Wake Forest University @ University of Notre Dame
American Airlines Plans for College Football Games

Meanwhile, American Airlines (AA) will introduce ten nonstop routes starting in September as part of a scheme akin to UA’s, giving fans the quickest access to their preferred college football games.

American will begin a new daily service for fans traveling from Chicago (ORD) to State College, Pennsylvania (SCE). To give fans more flight alternatives and simple one-stop access to its worldwide network, American will run an additional frequency between ORD and SCE on several occasions when home games are being played.

On dates in September, October, and November, American will also offer more direct service to South Bend, Indiana (SBN) from New York City’s LaGuardia Airport (LGA) and Washington, DC’s Reagan National Airport (DCA).

For the following games, American Airlines will fly to specific cities.

  1. Sep. 9: Austin, Texas (AUS) to Birmingham, Alabama (BHM)
  2. Sep.9: College Station, Texas (CLL) to Miami (MIA)
  3. Sep 16: Nashville, Tennessee (BNA) to Gainesville, Florida (GNV)
  4. Sep 23: Cedar Rapids, Iowa (CID) to State College, Pennsylvania (SCE)
  5. Sep 30: Denver (DEN) to Los Angeles (LAX)
  6. Oct 7: BHM to CLL
  7. Oct 14: Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) to Knoxville, Tennessee (TYS)
  8. Oct 21: Columbus, Ohio (CMH) to Philadelphia (PHL)
  9. Oct 28: CMH to Madison, Wisconsin (MSN)
  10. Nov 4: South Bend Indiana (SBN) to Greensville/Spartanburg, South Carolina (GSP)
  11. Nov 11: Detroit (DTW) to SCE
  12. Nov 11: Los Angeles (LAX) to Eugene, Oregon (EUG)
  13. Nov 18: AUS to Des Moines, Iowa (DSM)
  14. Nov 25: Charlotte (CLT) and DFW to BHM
