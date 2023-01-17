China’s Big Three Post 40% Lower Passenger Numbers in 2022

DALLAS — China’s big three airlines, Air China (CA), China Eastern Airlines (MU), and China Southern Airlines (CZ), reported low full-year passenger traffic numbers due to the country’s long-standing zero-COVID measures.

As with global aviation, the Chinese aviation sector took a massive blow during the pandemic. When other regions opened their borders and freed their airways, China was still implementing its zero-COVID policy.

Data collected throughout 2022 revealed that for China’s biggest airlines, capacity, passenger numbers, and traffic all experienced a plunge year-over-year (YoY), even when compared to pre-pandemic years.

Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Air China

For the period ending December 31, 2022, CA transported approximately 38.6 million passengers, which represents a 44% decrease YoY.

Traffic measured in Revenue Passenger Kilometers (RPK) decreased by 42%, and capacity was reduced by 37%.

China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

China Eastern Airlines

China Eastern Airlines reported around 79.1 million passengers for the year, representing a contraction of 44%.

The Shanghai-based carrier RPK decreased by 44%, and capacity was also reduced by 37%. By year one, the airline’s capacity was just 36% of pre-pandemic levels.

China Southern Airlines B-1297 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Photo: Max Langley/Airways

China Southern Airlines

Lastly, CZ transported approximately 62.6 million passengers (a 36% decrease YoY). When compared to data obtained in 2019, passenger numbers were 59% lower.

Full-year traffic (2022) also decreased by 33% relative to 202, while capacity contracted by 28%. Capacity was down 55% when compared to 2019 levels.

Sichuan Airlines Airbus A350-941. Photo: Luca Flores/airways

2023 Outlook

After three years of Covid isolation, China reopened its borders on January 8, resulting in joyful reunions at airports across the country.

In addition to re-establishing flight connections, Chinese airlines are launching new routes that will make it easier for visitors from Budapest, Athens, Johannesburg, and other major cities to visit China and vice versa.

While outbound travel demand among Chinese consumers is now at an all-time high, Chinese airlines are still cautious. MU recently warned that the pandemic still had a significant impact on its business.

