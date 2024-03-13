China Airlines Sells Five Boeing 747 Cargo Aircraft
Airlines

China Airlines Sells Five Boeing 747 Cargo Aircraft

China Airlines Cargo B-18707 Boeing 747-400F(SCD). Photo: Miles Aronovitz/Airways

DALLAS — China Airlines (CI), Taiwan’s national carrier, recently announced that it has signed an agreement to sell five Boeing 747 cargo aircraft.

Two foreign operators will purchase the planes: South Korean carrier Asiana Airlines (OZ) and Icelandic cargo company Air Atlanta Icelandic. The delivery of these fixed-wing aircraft is scheduled between April and October 2024.

According to CargoFacts.com, OZ will lease two other Jumbo freighters from aircraft dealer Jetran. The acquisitions make sense—OZ is about to retire its 25.8-year-old Boeing 747-400, HL7428, delivered to the airline in June 1999.

China Airlines Cargo B-18719 Boeing 747-409F. Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways
China Airlines Cargo B-18719 Boeing 747-409F. Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways

Acquisition Details

Asiana will acquire the two CI Boeing 747-400F planes for US$55 million, resulting in a loss of US$7 million compared to market values. On its part, Air Atlanta Icelandic will purchase three CI Boeing 747-400F aircraft at an estimated value of US$83 million, resulting in a loss of up to US$30 million compared to market prices.

China Airlines currently operates a fleet of approximately 10 Boeing 747-400F aircraft, all equipped with General Electric CF6 engines. In 2023, the company gave British Aircraft Maintenance Systems (AMS) an exclusive mandate to sell five Jumbo freighters manufactured between 2001 and 2003.

Featured image: China Airlines Cargo B-18707 Boeing 747-400F(SCD). Photo: Miles Aronovitz/Airways

Tags:

Share This Post:

Digital Editor
Digital Editor @airwaysmag │ AVSEC Interpreter │ Webflow Developer @talknexo │ Visual Artist

Like this story? Here are some others that might be of interest

China Eastern Airlines B-5941 Airbus A330-243. Photo: Liam Funnell/Airways
Airlines, Routes

Saudi Arabia, China Eastern Airlines Launch New Route

March 13, 2024
Airbus A350-900 Cathay Pacific (B-LRL). Photo: Lorenzo Giacobbo/Airways.
Airlines, Business / Finance

Cathay Pacific Reports First Annual Profit Since 2019

March 13, 2024
Condor D-ABUK Boeing 767-343(ER). Photo: AW_Nick Sheeder/Airways
Airlines, Boeing

Condor Completes Its Last Boeing 767 Passenger Flight

March 12, 2024
Riyadh Air's family photo at the 2023 Dubai Airshow. Photo: Adrian Nowakowski/Airways
Airlines, Op-Ed

The State of Riyadh Air at One Year

March 12, 2024

You cannot copy content of this page

X