China Airlines to Expand Fleet in 2024

DALLAS — China Airlines (CI) will take delivery of eight aircraft in 2024. Focustaiwan states that five will operate scheduled passenger flights, while another three will be used for cargo operations.

The airline’s President, Kao Shing-Hwang, announced that CI expects five Airbus A321neo passenger aircraft and three Boeing 777F freighters.

As stated on its website, the Taipei (TPE) based carrier has 82 aircraft. This includes 62 passenger aircraft and 20 cargo aircraft. However, the airline plans to retire its 10 Boeing 737-800 aircraft fleet.

B-18915 China Airlines Airbus A350-900 KONT ONT Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways

Route Expansion

CI has recently expanded its European route network by adding flights to destinations including London (LON), Prague (PRG), and Rome (ROM). It is now seeking to do the same in the United States. Shing-Hwang said the airline will launch direct flights to Seattle (SEA) in mid-July.

This comes after a long hiatus. The airline last operated scheduled flights on this route 16 years ago. The carrier will continue to observe market conditions before deciding whether to increase the frequency of services in its flight schedule or to deploy larger aircraft on specific routes offered in its network.

CI is a scheduled full-service airline based in Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, Taipei, Taiwan. The airline operates over 1,400 flights weekly, including 91 pure cargo flights. It flies to 102 cities across Asia, Europe, North America, and Oceania.

