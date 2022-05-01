Checklist to Avoid Problems Flying This Year

DALLAS – The pandemic impacted every aspect of our lives, including travel, and as things get back to normal, more and more people are taking to the skies to see friends and family and enjoy some much-needed vacation time.

It may, however, be slightly early to start throwing around the term ‘normal’ as there are some aspects of travel that have changed for the foreseeable future.

If you plan to get away from it all this year, here is a checklist to help you stay on top of any changes and to make sure that you can travel carefree.

Photo by Dylan Bueltel on Pexels.com

Apps to Consider

Let’s start by looking at some apps that you should look to download that will help you travel easily. To begin with, an app to send money internationally, such as Ria, will be worthwhile in case you need to send money back home in an emergency.

Additionally, you should look to ensure that you have a map application that works offline, an app that will help you to track your flight, and a translation app to help you communicate with the locals. Finally, ensure that you have entertainment apps like streaming services and music.

Photo: Delta Air Lines

Airline Requirements

Most airlines have the same approach with regards to COVID-29 rules, which state that you should travel using a face mask. Under 5s won’t need to wear a mask, but anyone over that age will be required to wear a face-covering at all times. If, for whatever reason, you cannot, speak with the airline before you fly.

If you’re traveling within the US, most US-based airlines dropped the mask requirement after the mandate was overturned in mid-April by a federal judge, so you won’t need to wear a mask all the time. For the rest of the world, be sure to check with the airline you’re traveling with first.

Flyers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport wearing facemasks on March 6th, 2020 as the COVID-19 coronavirus spreads throughout the United States.

Entry Requirements

At least a month prior to taking your flight, you should ensure that you have read and understood the requirements for entry into your destination country. The rules around vaccinations and quarantine are different in most nations which is why it is important that you arm yourself with this information.

In most cases, you are likely to require a negative COVID-19 test and evidence that you have at least two vaccines. Self-isolation ranges from two days to two weeks, so be sure that you understand what is expected of you upon arrival.

Photo by Nataliya Vaitkevich on Pexels.com

Visa Entry Requirements

When you are traveling, it is, of course, always important that you have a clear understanding of what is expected of you regarding your visa status upon arrival.

There are a number of visa programs around the world such as ESTA, ETA, and Schengen area travel which you may need to apply for. Whilst the process of obtaining a visa is usually very swift and painless, this is not always the case so make sure that you get this done as early as you possibly can.

In a lot of cases, you may not have to do anything more than fill out a form on the flight, but you should make sure that you know what to expect before you leave home.

Follow this simple checklist and you can fly stress-free and fully prepared to get the most out of that long-awaited vacation.