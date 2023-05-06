Cebu Pacific Reports First Quarter Profits

DALLAS — Cebu Pacific (5J) posted its first profit since the beginning of the pandemic, with a net income of US$27m. The airline’s recovery was supported by a surge in passenger demand.

The airline was losing money since the start of the pandemic due to low passenger demand. In Q1 2022, the airline posted a US$137m loss as it still suffered from travel restrictions.

Throughout the year, operations continued to ramp up, with the airline recovering 100% of its pre-COVID domestic capacity. %j now hopes to reach 2019 global levels this year, adding in its press release that “International network, on the other hand, continued to gain traction following the easing of travel requirements of north Asian countries.”

The number of passengers transported has more than doubled in a year for 5J, reaching 4.8 million people flown, with increased revenue per passenger. The airline operated 32,000 flights this quarter, which represents a 94% increase year-on-year.

5J operates Airbus A320 aircraft on medium-haul routes. Photo Misael Ocasio Hernandez/Airways

Optimism for the Next Quarter

Cebu says it “expects that in the second quarter, it will exceed its pre-pandemic capacity on a systemwide basis, supported by an optimistic outlook as the tourism industry continues to recover, plus the strengthening of its Clark and Cebu hubs.”

The airline will reach this goal by increasing frequencies and resuming flights on routes that were closed during the pandemic, such as domestics flights from Manila (MNL) to Laoag (LAO), or Puerto Princesa (PPS) and Cagayan (CGY), both from Iloilo (ILO).

With this first post-pandemic profit, 5J can now keep ramping up its operation and recover from the last few years’ financial difficulties.

Featured image: Cebu Pacific’s new Airbus A330-900. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways