Cathay Pacific Reports First Annual Profit Since 2019

DALLAS — Cathay Pacific Airways (CX) has reported its full-year financial report for 2023 and announced a return to profitability, marking its first annual profit since 2019. This positive turn of events comes after years of struggle due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Hong Kong-based carrier carried 18 million passengers in 2023, up from 2.8 million in 2022. Total revenue surged 85 percent to US$12 billion, though cargo revenue fell 16.2 percent to US$3.3 billion.

B-KPR Cathay Pacific Boeing 777-300ER KLAX/LAX. Photo: Tony Bordelais/Airways

Numbers Take Off

The airline reported a profit of US$1.25 billion for 2023, contrasting to the US$847 million loss they faced in 2022. This impressive turnaround is further bolstered by CX exceeding its target of operating at 70% of pre-pandemic passenger flight capacity throughout the year.

Cathay Pacific attributed its success to a significant surge in pent-up travel demand. CX’s Chairman Patrick Healy highlighted 2023 as the carrier’s first profitable year after the pandemic. CX reportedly capitalized on the demand imbalance, resulting in high yields and a robust financial performance in both halves of the year.

“In 2023, we finally left the Covid-19 pandemic behind us. In welcoming this new phase, our purpose to move people forward in life has been foremost in our minds.” Cathay Pacific’s Chair Patrick Healy

Cathay Pacific announced its first dividend payment since 2019, at HK$0.43 per ordinary share, to celebrate its financial recovery.

Cathay Pacific B-LXA Airbus A350-1041. Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways

Looking Ahead: Expansion, Recovery

Cathay Pacific has announced plans for a substantial recruitment drive to expand its workforce by roughly 20%, translating to approximately 5,000 new employees this year. This significant hiring spree reflects their confidence in the aviation industry’s continued recovery.

However, CX acknowledges the challenges that lie ahead. Hong Kong’s aviation sector is still recovering from the impact of the pandemic-era policies that imposed tight restrictions on travelers and kept the city internationally isolated. While these restrictions were lifted in late 2022, their lingering effects are still being felt.

“Our priority in 2024 is to ensure high-quality and sustainable growth as we prepare for the full operation of the Three-Runway System at Hong Kong International Airport by the end of this year. This milestone marks an exciting new chapter in the growth of our home hub and opens up a wide range of opportunities. Our investments will span our fleet, our customer experience, and our people.” Cathay Pacific Spokesperson

The Hong Kong-based carrier earlier expected to return to 100 percent pre-pandemic passenger flight levels by the end of 2024 but now hopes to recover entirely in the first quarter of 2025.

“We will reach 80% of our pre-pandemic passenger flights within the second quarter of 2024. As we continue to rebuild our flights, we expect the supply and demand imbalance experienced in 2023 to diminish, and the normalisation of yields seen in recent months to continue throughout 2024.” Cathay Pacific Spokesperson

Feature Image: Airbus A350-900 Cathay Pacific (B-LRL). Photo: Lorenzo Giacobbo/Airways