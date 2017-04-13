United’s Leggings, Delta’s Got S(e)oul, and Frontier’s IPO [Podcast #27]

MIAMI — It’s time to put the issue du jour to rest with a brief discussion of the #LeggingsGate situation (1:43). Once they’re done poking fun at Lululemon, Vinay and Rohan move on to more pressing topics, namely Delta and Korean Air’s proposed Joint Venture Agreement (8:30), which will (finally) give Delta the fortress hub of its dreams in North Asia, after years of head-wringing.

And the transpacific partnership plot thickened further with American’s new $200 million stake in China Southern Airlines (33:30); hopefully, this a sign that OneWorld will be able to ante-up its position in mainland China relative to SkyTeam and Star Alliance. Back home, Frontier has come clean with its IPO plans (44:40) which may be the poorest-kept secret of 2017.

To recap, the idea behind the Airways podcast is to take a weekly deep-dive into three or four important aviation stories or trends, with a particular focus on aerospace and the US airline industry.

This is not a news podcast (in fact, almost everything we cover will have been written about on the site by the time we discuss it), but rather one focused on in-depth analysis and assessment.

In addition to playing the episode on this page, you can also subscribe to our RSS feed. We are now live on SoundCloud as well as iTunes, Google Play Music, and iHeartRadio.

If you do listen to the podcast via iTunes or even if you don’t, please write us a review.

That’s the best way to get more people to listen to our show! For a limited time only, if you write a review and shoot us an email with a screenshot of your review, you’ll be able to pick a topic for Rohan and me to cover on the podcast. This topic can be aviation-related or something completely off topic (our love lives, however, are off limits).

As we evolve the format of this new Airways feature, we would love your feedback as we look to find the optimal mix. For now, consider this “Podcast Unplugged”. We’ll be adding production value enhancements as we move forward, in addition to special guests and contributors.

Please let us know your thoughts in the comments below or directly via email.