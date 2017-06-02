Dr. Dao vs. United & Emirates Capacity Cuts [Podcast #29]

MIAMI — It’s been some time, but Vinay and Rohan lend their thoughts on the United Airlines 3411 incident with Dr. David Dao, along with some commentary on some minor follow-up stories that have taken place since (2:32).

Next, WestJet is launching an ultra-low cost carrier – WestJet Lite? WestJet Encore Minus? What are the implications (15:10). Meanwhile, Emirates is doing what was unthinkable three years ago: cutting U.S. capacity in wake of the electronics travel ban (27:19) – or is it? Finally, Jet Airways is growing again, leveraging its burgeoning relationship with Air France – KLM and Delta in Europe (34:33).

Bonus: Rohan and Vinay discuss the new kick-starter campaign to help us get HUGE on Indiegogo , along with some of Vinay's, "thoughts" on Chris Christie's aviation policy.

To recap, the idea behind the Airways podcast is to take a weekly deep-dive into three or four important aviation stories or trends, with a particular focus on aerospace and the U.S. airline industry.

This is not a news podcast (in fact, almost everything we cover will have been written about on the site by the time we discuss it), but rather one focused on in-depth analysis and assessment.

