LAX Terminal Shuffle and Electronics Ban Expansion [Podcast #30]

MIAMI — Vinay and Rohan kick off the show discussing the fact that Air India is still in growth mode (2:05) and will be expanding in Scandinavia, not to mention stated intentions to grow in the U.S., thanks to the electronics ban that has affected Gulf competitors operating to the U.S. Will Air India fill the remaining void for the underserved nonstop U.S. – India markets?

They then move on to discuss the great “Terminal Shuffle” at LAX airport (12:58). Last month went relatively smoothly, which we talk about in greater depth, since this was precipitated by Delta and its desire to become closer to SkyTeam partners at LAX.

Alaska will begin services to Seattle’s Paine Field (22:25) in the fall of 2018, starting with 9 daily services. What does this mean for Alaska, now that it will be operating at two airports in the same metropolitan region, not to mention its home city? Finally, Vinay and Rohan give their updated take on the infamous electronics ban and the potential for it to expand to Europe (30:30).

To recap, the idea behind the Airways podcast is to take a weekly deep-dive into three or four important aviation stories or trends, with a particular focus on aerospace and the U.S. airline industry.

This is not a news podcast (in fact, almost everything we cover will have been written about on the site by the time we discuss it), but rather one focused on in-depth analysis and assessment.

