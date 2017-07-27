Airways Magazine

Delta Air Lines Purchases 10% of Air France-KLM

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Delta Air Lines Purchases 10% of Air France-KLM

Delta Air Lines Purchases 10% of Air France-KLM
July 27
11:47 2017
Print This Article

MIAMI — Delta Air Lines has purchased a 10% stake in Air France-KLM for €375 million. The acquisition will also give Delta a seat on the Air France-KLM Group Board of Directors.

In addition to this acquisition, Delta, Air France-KLM, and Virgin Atlantic will be launching a long term joint venture. The joint venture will be supported by a 31 percent investment by Air France-KLM in Virgin Atlantic.

“A dynamic global landscape means it’s more important than ever for Delta to deepen ties with our global partners to provide opportunities for mutual growth,” said Delta CEO Ed Bastian. “Bringing together the strengths of Delta, Air France-KLM and Virgin Atlantic into a combined joint venture will create the trans-Atlantic partnership of choice for customers.”

Delta and Air France-KLM have had an existing joint venture since 2009.

“During the past decade, Delta’s global partnerships have fueled significant international growth,” said Steve Sear, President – International & EVP – Global Sales. “As we further develop these partnerships, our ability to align network, sales and other commercial and operational initiatives will provide even greater benefits for our customers and employees.”

Delta’s acquisition of Air France-KLM is the latest in a series of investments in other airlines from the Atlanta based carrier. The following is a list of Delta’s recent investments in foreign airlines:

  • 2012: $65 million for 4.2% of Aeromexico
  • June 2013: $360 million for 49% of Virgin Atlantic
  • July 2015: $450 million for 3.55% of China Eastern Airlines
  • March 2017: $620 million for an additional 32% of Aeromexico (49% ownership with share options)

Together with Alitalia, the joint venture will offer nearly 300 daily nonstop trans-Atlantic flights.

Airways will update this story as more information becomes available. 

0
Tags
Air FranceDeltaKLMVirgin Atlantic

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Benjamin Bearup

Benjamin Bearup

Aviation journalist and social media guru from Atlanta, Georgia. I travel for the people I meet and the connections I make. High school senior with a passion for aviation business management. ben@airwaysmag.com @TheAviationBeat

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

2 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment

Only registered users can comment.

Airways International, Inc © 2017. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
error: Content is protected !!