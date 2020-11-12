MIAMI – AerCap Holdings has reported a net loss of US$850m or US$6.66 per share for Q3 2020, including special items.
This compares to a net income of US$270m, or earnings per share of US$2.01, for the same period in 2019. Excluding special items, net income for the Q3 of 2020 was US$158m or US$1.24 per share.
Highlights of the Report
- Cash Flow Recovery:
- Cash flow from operating activities was US$541m, an increase of 76% from the Q2 of 2020.
- New deferral requests in the Q3 were lower than in the Q2, with deferral notes receivable increasing by only US$56 m during the Q3.
- Strong Balance Sheet:
- AerCap ended the Q3 with over US$11 bn in total sources of liquidity, representing a record next 12 months’ sources-to-uses coverage ratio of 2.9x.
- Adjusted debt/equity ratio of 2.67 to 1, below the company’s target of 2.7x to 1.
- Secured debt-to-total assets ratio of 24%.
- Approximately US$26bn of unencumbered assets, providing a high degree of flexibility.
- Attractive Aircraft Fleet:
- AerCap is the world’s largest owner of new technology aircraft, which comprise 62% of the company’s fleet, compared with approximately 12% of the global in-service passenger fleet as of January 2020.
- AerCap’s average current lease expires in 2028, and only 7% of the company’s aircraft by book value is scheduled to come off lease through the end of 2022.
Revenue and Net Spread
Three months ended September 30,
|Nine months ended September 30,
|2020
|2019
|% increase/ (decrease)
|2020
|2019
|% increase/ (decrease)
|(U.S. Dollars in millions)
|(U.S. Dollars in millions)
|Lease revenue:
|Basic lease rents
|$897
|$1,067
|(16%)
|$2,876
|$3,219
|(11%)
|Maintenance rents and other receipts
|91
|73
|25%
|449
|269
|67%
|Total lease revenue
|988
|1,139
|(13%)
|3,326
|3,487
|(5%)
|Net gain on sale of asset
|7
|41
|(82%)
|76
|140
|(46%)
|Other income
|31
|14
|117
|61
|53
|16
|Total Revenues and other income
|$1,027
|$1,194
|(14%)
|$3,462
|$3,680
|(6%)
|Three months ended September 30,
|Nine months ended September 30,
|2020
|2019
|% increase/ (decrease)
|2020
|2019
|% increase/ (decrease)
|(U.S. Dollars in millions)
|(U.S. Dollars in millions)
|Basic lease rents
|$897
|$1,067
|(16%)
|$2,876
|$3,219
|(11%)
|Interest expense
|307
|312
|(2%)
|938
|979
|(4%)
|Adjusted for:
|Mark-to-market of interest rate caps and swaps
|0
|(3)
|(100%)
|(15)
|(29)
|(49%)
|Interest expense excluding mark-to-market of interest rate caps and swaps
|307
|309
|(1%)
|923
|950
|(3%)
|Net interest margin (*)
|$590
|$758
|(22%)
|$1,953
|$2,269
|(14%)
|Depreciation and amortization, including maintenance rights expense
|(428)
|(429)
|—
|(1,283)
|(1,312)
|(2%)
|Net interest margin, less depreciation and amortization
|$163
|$329
|(51%)
|$670
|$957
|(30%)
|Average lease assets (*)
|$36,926
|$37,663
|(2%)
|$37,313
|$37,524
|(1%)
|Annualized net spread (*)
|6.4%
|8.0%
|7.0%
|8.1%
|Annualized net spread less depreciation and amortization (*)
|1.8%
|3.5%
|2.4%
|3.4%
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
|Three months ended September 30,
|Nine months ended September 30,
|2020
|2019
|% increase/ (decrease)
|2020
|2019
|% increase/ (decrease)
|(U.S. Dollars in millions)
|(U.S. Dollars in millions)
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|$44
|$49
|(10%)
|$129
|$144
|(11%)
|Share-based compensation expenses
|17
|16
|(8%)
|50
|52
|(4%)
|Total selling, general and administrative expenses
|$61
|$65
|(6%)
|$178
|$196
|(9%)
Asset Impairment
According to the report, asset impairment charges were US$973m for the Q3 of 2020, compared to US$31m for the same period in 2019.
Asset impairment charges recorded in the Q3 2020 included US$915m of impairment of flight equipment, related primarily to current technology widebody aircraft; in particular, Airbus A330 and Boeing 777 aircraft, as well as the write-off of US$58m of goodwill.
Leasing expenses were US$51m for the Q3 of 2020, compared with US$44m for the same period in 2019.
The increase was primarily due to higher leasing expenses as a result of lease terminations, partially offset by a decrease in maintenance rights expense as a result of lower maintenance activity during the period and the lower maintenance rights asset balance.
Book Value Per Share
|September 30, 2020
|September 30, 2019
|(U.S. Dollars in millions,
except share and per share data)
|Total AerCap Holdings N.V. shareholders’ equity
|$8,811
|$9,175
|Ordinary shares outstanding
|129,756,613
|134,742,482
|Unvested restricted stock
|(2,163,670)
|(2,229,371)
|Ordinary shares outstanding (excl. unvested restricted stock)
|127,592,943
|132,513,111
|Book value per ordinary share outstanding (excl. unvested restricted stock)
|$69.06
|$69.24
Financial Position
|September 30, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|% increase/
(decrease) over
December 31, 2019
|(U.S. Dollars in millions)
|Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|$3,526
|$1,300
|171%
|Total lease assets (*)
|36,252
|37,930
|(4%)
|Total assets
|44,421
|43,749
|2%
|Debt
|31,087
|29,486
|5%
|Total liabilities
|35,542
|34,367
|3%
|Total AerCap Holdings N.V. shareholders’ equity
|8,811
|9,315
|(5%)
|Total equity
|8,879
|9,382
|(5%)
|Three months ended September 30, 2020
|Net (loss) income
|(Loss) earnings
per share
|(U.S. Dollars in millions, except per share data)
|Net loss / loss per share
|($ 850)
|($6.66)
|Special items:
|Asset impairment
|973
|7.63
|Unrealized loss on investment
|128
|1.01
|Loss on debt extinguishment
|43
|0.34
|Income tax effect
|(136)
|(1.06)
|Net income / earnings per share excluding special items
|$158
|$1.24
|September 30, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|(U.S. Dollars in millions, except debt/equity ratio)
|Debt
|$31,087
|$29,486
|Adjusted for:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|(3,244)
|(1,121)
|50% credit for long-term subordinated debt
|(1,125)
|(1,125)
|Adjusted debt
|$26,718
|$27,240
|Equity
|$8,879
|$9,382
|Adjusted for:
|50% credit for long-term subordinated debt
|1,125
|1,125
|Adjusted equity
|$10,004
|$10,507
|Adjusted debt/equity ratio
|2.67 to 1
|2.59 to 1
Aircraft Portfolio
AerCap’s portfolio consisted of 1,342 aircraft that were owned, on order or managed.
The average age of the company’s owned fleet was 6.3 years (2.9 years for new technology aircraft, 11.9 years for current technology aircraft) and the average remaining contracted lease term was 7.3 years.
AerCap had also five Boeing 737 MAX aircraft delivered and on lease. During the Q3 of 2020, the company cancelled its orders for 24 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.
Statement from AerCap
Aengus Kelly, CEO of AerCap, said “While the aviation industry continues to face challenges, we are seeing a steady recovery in air travel and in AerCap’s cash flows from the lows of April.”
“The positive developments announced yesterday regarding the near-term availability for a Covid-19 vaccine, as well as the planned roll-out of rapid pre-departure testing, should provide a further boost to the industry.”
“Throughout this pandemic, AerCap has taken numerous proactive steps to manage through this environment, including executing over US$12bn of liquidity initiatives, which resulted in the company ending the quarter with our strongest ever liquidity position.”
Kelly also said, “As we look forward, we are confident that there will be significant attractive opportunities for AerCap to deploy its capital as the recovery continues.”
Featured image: AerCap Boeing 787-9 Dream)liner. Photo: AerCap
Like what you see online? Make sure to subscribe to the print edition of Airways today for exclusive content including airport reviews, trip reports, interviews and more. Use the discount code ‘AIRWAYSONE’ for some money off your purchase.