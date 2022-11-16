British Airways Announces London-Cincinnati Nonstop Route

DALLAS — Beginning in the summer of 2023, British Airways (BA) has announced a new nonstop route from London Heathrow Airport (LHR) to Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG).

This will be the only nonstop flight between the UK and all of Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana beginning on June 5 of 2023, opening up amazing new opportunities for travel and trade on both sides of the channel.

The flight will run four times a week in the winter and five times a week in the summer and will use one of the airline’s Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner with a choice of three cabins – World Traveller (economy), World Traveller Plus (premium economy) and Club World (business).aircraft.

British Airways recently announced additional flights to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, which will see an increase to six flights per week, and Portland, Oregon, which will become daily for the summer of 2023.

In addition, the airline is planning to relocate to Terminal 8 of JFK Airport in New York in the summer of 2023, where it will share space with its joint venture partner American Airlines (AA) following a significant redevelopment.

LHR to CVG Summer 2023 Days of week Flight number Departing LHR Arriving CVG Flight number Departing CVG Arriving LHR Mon, Tue, Wed, Fri, Sun BA121 16:05 19:45 BA120 21:30 10:15+1* LHR to CVG Winter 2023 Days of week Flight number Departing LHR Arriving CVG Flight number Departing CVG Arriving LHR Mon, Wed, Fri, Sun BA121 16:00 18:40 BA120 20:25 10:10+1

Photo: CVG

Comments from British Airways, CVG Officials

Neil Chernoff, Director of Networks and Alliances at BA, said, “This is the first time we’ve flown this route, and we can’t wait to connect two cities which both have so much to offer. Not only will this open up these destinations to customers on each side of the Atlantic, but it will also improve connectivity between the Cincinnati region, Europe and beyond, with opportunities to connect to our wider network via London.”

Candace McGraw, chief executive officer of CVG said, “British Airways’ nonstop service from CVG to London-Heathrow is an all-around win for the Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana region. The economic impact of this transatlantic flight is exponential for business travel, economic development, and tourism between the UK and our area of the United States. We look forward to a strong partnership with our new friends across the pond for many years to come.”

Cincinnati will be BA’s 27th direct US destination from London; the airline operates 300 transatlantic flights a week, the most of any UK carrier.

*Flight arrival into LHR is 10:20+1 on Tuesdays

Featured image:

British Airways G-ZBJF Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner. Photo: Roberto Leiro/Airways