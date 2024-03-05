British Airways Unveils £7 Billion Modernization Plan

DALLAS — British Airways (BA) has unveiled a £7 billion transformation plan to modernize the airline and enhance the customer experience. The plan includes several initiatives, starting with a digital user experience overhaul.

The British flag carrier plans to revamp its website and mobile app to offer a more personalized experience for customers. The new ba.com browser is currently in BETA testing. It will provide new services, allowing customers to self-serve and change their journeys online without calling customer care centers.

Starting from April 3, British Airways Executive Club Members will be able to send messages for free using the airline’s WiFi, regardless of the cabin they are traveling in. This service will be available on all WiFi-enabled aircraft within two weeks of the rollout date.

Additionally, BA has introduced a WiFi-enabled inflight customer care solution, allowing ground customer care teams to connect with cabin crew members during flights to address any issues before landing.

British Airways G-XWBA Airbus A350-1000 EGLL LHR. Photo: Ervin Eslami/Airways

Operational Upgrades

British Airways is investing £100 million in machine learning, automation, and AI to improve its operations, including bookings, baggage handling, and on-time departures. Implementing these technologies has already improved on-time departures. BA also plans to create around 350 new roles at Heathrow Airport (LHR) to enhance the customer experience and invest in new equipment.

In addition, the carrier is investing £750 million to move its IT infrastructure to the cloud by early next year. This investment involves migrating 700 systems and thousands of servers to the cloud, improving the airline’s digital capabilities.

British Airways short-haul seat. Photo: BA

New Lounge Design, Cabins, Routes

British Airways is set to open a new lounge in Dubai featuring its new lounge design concept. This will be followed by opening a new lounge in Miami in 2025. The airline has also announced lounge refreshes in Lagos and Seattle and recent refurbishments at Heathrow Terminals 5 and 3 and Edinburgh.

The redesigns continue with the airline’s next generation of Airbus A320neo and A321neos, which will feature new short-haul seats and cabin interiors. These redesigned cabins will also include extra-large bins for overhead luggage. Furthermore, BA plans to introduce a brand-new and exclusive First suite on its A380 aircraft by the end of 2025 or early 2026.

Regarding its network, the carrier will resume flights from London to Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur, demonstrating its commitment to expanding its network to Asia post-pandemic. BA will operate daily flights between LHR and Kuala Lumpur on a 787-9 aircraft and three weekly flights between London Gatwick (LGW) and Bangkok on a 777-200ER.

Additionally, BA will return to Abu Dhabi, welcome Agadir in Morocco, and add Izmir in Turkey to its network.

British Airways – Airbus A320-200 – G-EUUP – EDDF/FRA. Photo: Julian Schöpfer/Airways

Sustainability Efforts

Finally, BA is taking significant action to address aviation’s environmental impact through its BA Better World program. The airline is committed to improving its environmental, social, and governance performance and aims to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 or sooner.

As part of these efforts, BA’s parent company, International Airlines Group (IAG), has signed a significant sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) purchase agreement with e-SAF producer ‘Twelve.’ This next-generation fuel will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 90% compared to conventional jet fuel.

Featured image: British Airways – Airbus A320-200 – G-EUUP – EDDF/FRA. Photo: Julian Schöpfer/Airways