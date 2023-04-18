Breeze to Expand Islip Route Network

DALLAS – Breeze Airways (MX) announced the expansion of its route network from Islip Long Island MacArthur Airport (ISP). The carrier is adding non-stop routes to Portland Airport (PDX) and Raleigh-Durham Airport (RDU).

Their summer seasonal route, ISP-PDX, will begin on June 28, while the year-round ISP-RDU will commence on June 29. These routes are already available to book through their website.

These additional routes join the soon-to-start services to Richmond (RIC) and Pittsburgh (PIT). The inaugural flight to Richmond (RIC) will commence on May 18 and be flown every Thursday and Sunday. The summer seasonal route to Pittsburgh (PIT) operates every Thursday and Sunday, starting May 25.

MX serves Charleston (CHS) and Norfolk (ORF) directly from ISP. New Orleans (MSY) and Jacksonville (JAX) are available with the low-cost airline’s BreezeThru service, a one-stop/no-plane change offering.

Breeze Airways Airbus A220-300 N214BZ. Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways

Quotations

Speaking of the new services, Islip Supervisor Angie Carpenter said, “Each of these exciting new routes presents a tremendous opportunity for Long Islanders, whether they wish to experience Maine’s beautiful parks, coastline and local seafood, or head south to Raleigh-Durham, NC, home to one of the greatest technological research parks in the world, adding this new service from Long Island MacArthur Airport makes getting there convenient, and ‘really nice.”

“Portland is our newest Breeze city, starting next month,” David Neeleman, Founder and CEO of Breeze Airways, added. “These two new routes from Islip will give Long Islanders fast, affordable and convenient options to get to both Maine and North Carolina. We’re thrilled to now offer six nonstop and two BreezeThru destinations from MacArthur.”

Featured image: Breeze Airways Embraer ERJ-190AR N102BZ by Luke Ayers/Airways