Breeze to Debut California Nonstop Service from Tampa
Airlines Routes

Breeze to Debut California Nonstop Service from Tampa

Breeze Airways A220-300 (N203BZ). Photo: Andrew Henderson/Airways

DALLAS — Breeze Airways (MX) is set to introduce its inaugural nonstop service from Tampa International Airport (TPA) to Santa Ana’s John Wayne Airport (SNA) on May 31.

This new West Coast destination will provide convenient access to Orange County’s renowned attractions, and the airline says it is excited to offer TPA travelers a nonstop option in this sought-after region, further expanding Tampa Bay’s connectivity to key destinations across the United States.

The airline is also adding Monday and Friday nonstop flights from TPA to Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) in South Carolina, starting on May 10. MX will operate these routes using their Airbus A220-300 aircraft, featuring a range of fare bundles to suit different passenger preferences.

According to Cirium Diio data, in June 2024, MX will operate its Airbus A220 aircraft on 464 scheduled flights from TPA, serving approximately 63,568 passengers and covering a distance of 48,417,992 miles. Additionally, the airline will operate 16 scheduled flights using E-Jet aircraft from TPA, accommodating around 1,984 passengers and covering a distance of 1,422,528 miles.

Featured image: Breeze Airways A220-300 (N203BZ). Photo: Andrew Henderson/Airways

Tags:

Share This Post:

Digital Editor
Digital Editor @airwaysmag │ AVSEC Interpreter │ Webflow Developer @talknexo │ Visual Artist

Like this story? Here are some others that might be of interest

Airlines, Boeing

WestJet is Set Lease Five New Boeing 737-8

January 23, 2024
United Airlines new A321neo at PHX. Photo: Chris Goulet/Airways
Airlines, Business / Finance

United Reports Fourth Quarter, Year-End Financial Results

January 23, 2024
ANA JA765A Boeing 777-300(ER). Photo: Daniel Gorun/Airways
Airlines, Routes

ANA All Nippon Airways Expands Its European Network

January 23, 2024
F-HRBA, Air France Boeing 787-9 @KMSP. Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways
Airlines, Routes

Air France Is Set to Launch Phoenix Sky

January 23, 2024

You cannot copy content of this page

X