Breeze Expands Reach to 56 Cities in 29 States

In episode seven, season five of The Airways Podcast, join host Vinay Bhaskara and special guest, Indian aviation expert and former President of the Bangalore Chamber of Commerce, Mr. Devesh R. Agarwal, as they delve deep into India Aviation.

India’s aviation industry is experiencing significant growth. According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the country will become the world’s third-largest air passenger market by 2030, after China and the United States. This rapid growth in air traffic is supported by various factors, including a rising middle class, increasing government spending, and the expansion and modernization of airports.

India’s population is expected to increase from 1.3 billion to 1.5 billion by 2030. Currently, aviation penetration in India is only around 4-5% of the population, indicating significant potential for further growth.

Consequently, the Indian government is actively investing in the aviation sector by building new airports, expanding existing ones, and improving air traffic management systems. Additionally, World Trade Center Bengaluru recently hosted the World Trade Centers Association’s annual Global Business Forum to expand trade and investment opportunities for businesses worldwide in India’s aviation sector.Over the next five years, around 80 new airports will be opened in India.

These initiatives, India’s low-cost carriers, and the country’s positive economic factors are just some of the topics you’ll hear in this informative and engaging conversation.

Hosted by Helwing Villamizar, Rohan Anand, and Vinay Bhaskara

Produced by Helwing Villamizar

Music by Fesliyan Studios

Episode Links

