Boeing Delays Cause Ryanair to Cut Fall/Winter Schedule

DALLAS — Ryanair (FR) recently announced 2023 fall and winter schedule cuts due to Boeing aircraft delivery delays.

The Irish carrier expected to receive 27 Boeing 737 aircraft between September and December 2023, but due to production delays at the Spirit Fuselage Facility in Wichita, Kansas, combined with Boeing’s repair and delivery delays in Seattle, Washington, Ryanair now expects to receive only 14 aircraft between October and December.

Ryanair says it is working with Boeing to try to accelerate deliveries in the January-to-May 2024 period so that it can enter the summer 2024 peak travel season with all 57 new Boeing aircraft deliveries as expected.

Ryanair 9H-QBM Boeing 737-800. Photo: Julian Schöpfer/Airways

Fleet Reduction

Ryanair is reducing the number of aircraft at its bases in Charleroi, Belgium (CRL), by three and Dublin, Ireland (DUB), by two. Additionally, the airline will reduce five aircraft across four Italian bases, including Milan’s Bergamo Airport (BGY), Naples Airport (NAP), and Pisa International Airport (PSA). There will also be aircraft reductions in the East Midlands, England (EMA), Porto, Portugal (OPO), and Cologne, Germany (CGN).

In a press release, the airline said it has no spare aircraft this winter as scheduled maintenance is necessary across its entire fleet of over 550 aircraft in order to have them all serviceable for its summer 2024 schedule.

Ryanair was founded in 1984 as ‘Danren Enterprises’ by Christopher Ryan, Liam Lonergan, and Irish businessman Tony Ryan, founder of Guinness Peat Aviation. The airline was shortly renamed to its current name. It began operations in 1985, flying a 15-seat Embraer Bandeirante turboprop aircraft between Waterford, Ireland (WAT) and Gatwick, England (LGW), airports.

Today, FR employs approximately 22,261 people and operates 537 aircraft. Its fleet comprises 29 Airbus A320s and 409 Boeing 737 Next Gen aircraft. FR has 210 Boeing 737-10 aircraft on order.

Featured image: Ryanair Boeing 737-8AS (EI-FRO). Photo: Pablo Gonzalez/Airways