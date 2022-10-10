BLADE India Launches Bengaluru Airport Heliservice

DALLAS – BLADE India, an urban air mobility company, has launched today its inaugural helicopter shuttle service from Kempegowda International Airport (BLR) to the city’s HAL Airport.

With space to take up to five passengers, the helicopter run will take a mere 12 minutes to reach the main airport, compared to an hour or two by road. The pricing sits at around 2-3 times the cost of a cab-given the growing purchasing power and amount of corporate travel, filling five seats shouldn’t be a hard task.

At present, there are just two trips a day. On reaching BLR, a BLADE car will shuttle you between the BLADE helipad and the airport’s departures.

For the time being, BLADE India is offering two flights on this route — 09:00 from Bengaluru International to HAL and an evening return flight on the same route at 16:15. BLADE India has announced that more routes into Whitefield and Electronic City, the IT predominant areas that will see a direct link to BLR.

Video : flyblade.in

Comments from Amit Dutta, Managing Director of Blade India

“Today’s launch is a significant milestone for us. It not only addresses the concerns mounting over congestion in Bengaluru city but paves the way for our future taxi service of eVTOL aircraft,” Dutta said.

“The company is working with Airbus and Eve Air Mobility on reducing carbon emissions in urban air mobility through Electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft or electric air taxis. These partnerships prepare for an eventual equipment swap of conventional helicopters with electric air taxis and under this partnership, BLADE India will get up to 200 electric air taxis by 2026. ”

BLADE India began operations in 2019 as a joint venture between BLADE USA and Hunch Ventures.

Featured image: BLADE India