Stockholm-Arlanda: A World-Class Spotting Location

Published in January 2015 issue

By Jeff Kriendler

Stockholm-Arlanda is the flagship for Swedavia’s country-wide operations and received valuable exposure in the U.S. last summer through the NBC-TV comedy series Welcome to Sweden, a visual showcase of one of the world’s most beautiful cities, Stockholm. Swedavia was created in 2010 by the Swedish parliament when it split the incumbent LFV (Luftfartsverket) airport organization to créate two companies which handle the distinctly different business conditions at airports: navigation services (LFV), and airport management (Swedavia), whose name comes from a combination of Sweden and aviation. Such branding is common in Nordic countries, for example Finnavia (Finland), Avinor (Norway) and Isavia (Iceland) are the incumbent airport authorities in those countries. Denmark is the only Scandinavian country not to adopt such nomenclature for its airports.

As Swedavia’s CEO, Torborg Chetkovich has responsibility for the management of all ten of Sweden’s government-owned largest airports, including the flagship Stockholm-Arlanda (ARN), which is the country’s major gateway.

LFV operates navigational services for civil and military customers at 28 locations in Sweden, covering approximately 700,000 flights in Swedish airspace per year with a workforce of 1,300 and annual revenues of $300 million. Swedavia has approximately 2,400 employees and generates nearly $750 million in revenues annually through aircraft and passenger handling, security services, advertising, and real estate rentals. Swedavia earned $70 million in 2013.

Chetkovich typifies the highprofile women who have carved out leadership roles in Sweden’s business world, where gender egalitarianism is the norm. She has a broad background in transportation management, having worked in boat, bus, subway, train and light rail systems before taking her skills and dynamic leadership to the air sector in 2010. Born in Sweden’s northernmost region, Lappland, she affirms, “When you live on the outskirts of Sweden, which, in turn, is on the edge of Europe, you understand the importance of transportation early in life. In my life’s professional roles, I’ve focused on designing relatively complex traffic systems so that they will meet travelers’ requirements as much as possible. I really do not know if it has any relation to my background, but I have found that I share this view with many of my co-workers who come from other parts of Sweden.”

Her comments suggest that Swedes may feel a bit isolated from mainstream Europe and seek efficient connections to the world at large, especially through commercial air transportation. Arlanda provides that connecting bridge. “Today, our task is to tie together different parts of Sweden and connect our homeland with the rest of the world. Our objective is to make Sweden more accessible. That mission is the most stimulating thing for me right now. It’s a challenge to get airports to work effectively with the cities in which they are located, to strive together to meet future needs,” she states.

ARLANDA – SERVICE TO 181 DESTINATIONS

Arlanda is Sweden’s largest airport and acts as an important hub for the nation’s economic development. Stockholm lies in the heart of Scandinavia and is Sweden’s largest city and site of the Swedish Stock Exchange. “Arlanda also plays a significant role in the welfare of the state—not only in the region, but in Sweden as a whole. The airport creates new work opportunities and is important to tourism and commerce as well as cultural and knowledge exchanges,” Chetkovich notes.

Dating to 1962, when it took over from Bromma (BMA) as the international air entry point, the airport is located some 25 miles (40km) to the north of Stockholm, to which it is connected by the E-4 motorway that runs most of the north-to-south length of Sweden. The drive is mostly pastoral, devoid of annoying billboards but, in recent years, small clusters of commercial malls have begun to appear along the highway.

Owing to the city’s growth and influx of immigrants, many of whom are asylum seekers, Arlanda has direct air service to 181 destinations, including such far flung points as Mazari- Sharif, Afghanistan; Cape Verde Islands; Asmara, Eritrea; Erbil, Iraq; Phuket, Thailand and Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Swedavia has 76 non-stop destinations from Arlanda, 63 of which are for international routes, six solely domestic, three serving both domestic and international markets and seven that are exclusively for cargo and mail.

Arlanda is bucking the trend of reduced movements and profits at many of Europe’s major air hubs. The growth in the number of travelers in Sweden is nearly twice that of the European average. The reason for the increase is that a large percentage of Swedish companies are very active in the international market and Swedes travel incessantly. The sound, favorable economic conditions are the reason why many airlines are coming to Sweden, and the inbound passenger market has grown substantially in the last few years as the travel market and international tourists have discovered that Stockholm and Sweden are interesting new destinations. “In the last few years, nine new intercontinental direct services have been inaugurated, including long haul routes from Sweden to the U.S. west coast, Asia and the Middle East,” Chetkovich points out.

Over the past ten years, the number of tourists has increased by over 100% and, today, the country has close to 13 million foreign overnight stays a year. Sweden attracts visitors with its rich history, its cities with modern pulse and Scandinavian flair, and its unique natural settings offering mountains and open landscape, Sandy beaches, cliffs, lakes and waterways for both activities and pleasure. Swedavia benefits by having a near 50-50 split between leisure and business traffic, so it is not as exposed to GDP dips.

LEADING OPERATORS

Stockholm’s two largest airline operators are legacy SAS, headquartered in Stockholm, and Oslo-based Norwegian (Airways, October 2014), the carrier which has grown exponentially to become Europe’s third largest LCC. SAS has responded to Norwegian’s expansion by adding many non-stop destinations from Stockholm and Gothenburg to southern Europe, causing overcapacity and pressure on yields. LCCs account for 36% of Sweden’s air market, with Ryanair being a major player. Attracted by lower handling costs, the Irish Budget airline operates from Skavsta Airport, about 60 miles south of Stockholm. EasyJet uses Arlanda for its flights to Geneva.

Among the new services that Norwegian has introduced or plans to start next March are non-stops from both Los Angeles and Oakland to Stockholm, and flights from Madrid to Heraklion in Greece and Vilnius, Lithuania, which have begun. SAS launched non-stops from Stockholm to Hamburg, Pisa, Naples and Biarritz in 2014. With more A330s on order and the possibility of extending A340 leases, the carrier will be looking at other long-haul markets from Arlanda in 2015. The most popular destinations outside of Scandinavia for Swedes are Spain, Turkey, Greece, Italy and France.

FOUR TERMINALS

Arlanda has three runways, designated 1 (01L/19R), 2 (08/26) and 3 (01R/19L). Runway 1 is 10,830 feet (3,301 meters) long and is used for take offs and landings of the heaviest aircraft flying today. Both Runways 2 and 3 are 8,202 feet (2,500 meters). Runways 1 and 3 are parallel and can be operated independently of one another, as both are equipped with CAT III for instrument landings.

Having been established so long ago that it did not have a master plan, the airport kept expanding as Stockholm’s air traffic grew. Curiously, Arlanda has four terminals numbered 2,3,4,5. If you are flying out of Terminal 1, you are in the wrong airport, as there is no such terminal at Arlanda. All the terminals are interconnected, starting with T5, the first terminal, which is reached by approaching ground transportation. Terminals 5 and 2 are for international operations, with the long-haul flights being assigned to Terminal 5. Terminals 3 and 4 are used for domestic operations.

Terminal 5 is linked with the other terminals through Arlanda’s versatile Sky City, which has a variety of shops, the 260-room Radisson Blu Hotel and Conference Center and a wide selection of cafes, restaurants and bars. A second major hotel is also connected to Sky City, the 414-room Clarion Hotel, which has been operational since 2013.

The airport has two VIP lounges; one operated by SAS for its customers as well those of its partner Star Alliance carriers, and the Menzies Lounge, which caters to other airline elite flyers. Both lounges are understated, designed with Scandinavian modern furniture, pleasant but lacking of the luxury found at many other VIP havens around the globe.

Arlanda uses an interesting eco-friendly system to both cool and heat their hangars, terminals and other buildings on the airfield. The system uses a series of wells, which are linked to a large underground aquifer. The water from this underground source is pumped up and into the facility’s air systems, which control the temperature. In the summer, the underground water remains cooler than the surface. This allows the terminals to be cooled off without using the extra energy that an air conditioner would require. In the winter months, the underground water remains warmer than the surface and the water is pumped to a control/heating unit, which uses bio-fuel to heat the water to appropriate temperatures.

LEADER IN SNOW REMOVAL

Since its opening in 1962, Arlanda has always managed to continue its operations during heavy snow, a common winter occurrence. The area is exposed to lake-effect snowfalls, where ice-cold air from the northeast, in combination with the open water of the Baltic Sea, causes heavy snowfall. Swedavia claims to be the world leader in cleaning snow from the runways. The airport has a policy never to close due to snowfall, although delays can be incurred. During the winter months, Arlanda adds about 65 seasonal workers hired just to remove snow. Together with a permanent staff, they form a team of 100 people who provide snow removal services.

SLEEP IN A JUMBO JET & TOUR THE AIRPORT

Standing as a giant welcome to travelers arriving by ground transportation to Arlanda is a static Boeing 747-212B (vintage 1976) which once flew in the livery of Singapore Airlines and Pan Am and which, among other roles, now serves as a unique “Jumbo Stay” hotel. According to owner Oscar Dios, it is the only retired 747 in the world to offer accommodations and modest food and drink options for air-bound passengers or curious visitors who wish to experience a night in dreamland aboard an especially configured jumbo jet.

The aircraft offers 27 rooms for 1-4 persons (with a maximum capacity of 76), some rooms providing private toilets and showers while others share such amenities. Two luxury suites are also available, one in the converted cockpit area, the second in the black box section in the underbelly of the aircraft.

All rooms run along a single “aisle”; the rooms on the sides containing bunk beds and original portholes. Access to the aircraft-cum-hotel is available by an external lift to door L-1, facilitating guests who have luggage. The nose section of the jumbo has a cafe, which is staffed 24 hours for guests who wish to snack on their own stomach’s time zone.

Lastly, Arlanda offers guided tours to the ATC Control Tower, ground handling companies, transit lounge, gates, the baggage process and customs, all bookable via the airport’s website.

WORLD-CLASS AVIATION PHOTOGRAPHY LOCATION

Some of the world’s best aviation photographers like to go the surroundings of Arlanda, a lovely area that’s encompassed by forests and lakes, making it one of the most pleasant spotting locations in the world.

In fact, spotting in Sweden, is a well-accepted activity. There are a few organizations, such as Flightspotting Arlanda, which gather local aviation enthusiasts who love to spend many hours photographing incoming and departing aircraft in the beautiful vicinities of the airport.

Signature Arlanda shots are those taken during sunrise or sunset. Since Stockholm is located in such northerly latitude, natural lightning conditions are unique, producing breathtaking landscape settings for a world-class photo.