Best of Airways: Somon Air — Leading the Way in Tajikistan

With the breakup of the Soviet Union, the former Soviet Republics of Central Asia inherited whatever aircraft and infrastructure the Soviet airline Aeroflot (SU) left behind. These countries were faced with the daunting challenge of competing not only with SU but with the well-developed Western airlines that flooded the region as opportunities for business emerged.

In late 1993, the Republic of Tajikistan, through its national air carrier Tajik Air (7J), made a bold attempt at operating flights between its capital Dushanbe (DYU) and London (LHR) but was unable to sustain it.

It was a Sixth Freedom operation that employed an ex-Pan Am (PA) and United (UA) Boeing 747SP operated by former PA flight crews. The operation barely lasted three months and was rife with mistakes, largely due to inexperience and lack of funds.

Had the right decisions been made at the beginning, the operation could have been a success. But they weren’t, and what was left was a fleet of TU-154s and IL-76s, most in varying states of disrepair.

Between 1992 and 1997, Tajikistan was wracked by a civil war that further eroded its civil aviation infrastructure. Free elections came in 1999 and the country began a period of political and economic reform. Yet, things did not improve for Tajik Air, which was in severe debt and had difficulty obtaining modern aircraft.

The best alternative for travel from the West was a weekly Boeing 737-800 rotation from Istanbul (IST) operated by Turkish Airlines (TK) (Airways, June 2015).

Going into the 21st Century, the political and economic situation continued to stabilize and, on September 23, 2002, Somon Air, the first private airline in Tajikistan, was formed.

The company’s name, ‘Somon’ was derived from that of Ismoili Somoni, known as the father of Tajikistan.

On February 5, 2008, the company launched its first international flight between DYU and Moscow’s Domodedovo Airport (DME), operating a wet-leased Boeing 737-800. Service was also inaugurated to Dubai (DXB).

The following year, Somon Air added new destinations and acquired its second 737-800. The carrier also completed its 500th flight, launched its website and joined the IATA Billing and Settlement Plan (BSP). In October, the company signed a protocol to purchase two Boeing 737-900s—made possible by a loan guarantee obtained from the US Exim Bank—becoming the launch customer for that type in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

During 2010-11, Somon Air made major additions to its fleet, acquiring two Boeing 737-300s and taking delivery of its two new Boeing 737-900s. In 2013, the airline joined the IATA Multilateral Interline Traffic Agreement (MITA) and the IATA Clearing House.

During the past two years, the airline has enjoyed major accomplishments:

First, eight Somon Air Captains completed simulator instructor training at Delta Air Lines (DL) and are now certified as Type Rated Examiners (TRE) by the Tajikistan Civil Aviation Authority (TJCAA). DL was also retained to provide recurrent and standardization training. These Captains are now fully certified to qualify Somon Air Pilots during training.

On May 12, 2015, Boeing presented Somon Air the ‘High Technical On-Time Performance’ award in recognition of the latter’s exemplary role in the development of Tajik aviation. The honor confirmed its leading position in the region.

On May 20, 2016, Somon Air notched the most significant achievement in its short history: it successfully completed IATA’s Operational Safety Audit (IOSA), signifying that all operational departments of the airline met or exceeded international standards of safety, efficiency, and transparency. Somon Air is now eligible to develop partnerships with all IATA-member airlines.

On June 17, 2016, the airline announced the appointment of Captain Thomas W. Hallam II as its new CEO, replacing Eugenio Jaime Manzano, who had helmed Somon Air since May 2015.

Hallam is a former fighter pilot for the United States Air Force who flew 28 years for DL. Airways sat down with him and asked him what he sees in the future for Somon Air:

Airways (AW): Could you describe the mission of Somon Air and your vision for the future of the airline? What challenges do you see?

Thomas Hallam (TH): To be the leading airline in Central Asia and one of the most successful in the region by serving the people of Tajikistan and projecting the best image of the country.

The vision is to become the true flagship of the country. The IOSA certification is a great milestone for Somon Air and will significantly shape the future of the airline and its ability to meet its vision. In the international arena, this is always a challenge, as you must withstand the scrutiny of international authorities and simultaneously provide a comparable level of service. This requires trained personnel and constant vigilance.

Not only was it essential to acquire the IOSA Certification, but the TCO-EASA (Third Country Operators) certification as well, which we recently received.

AW: Since you recently became CEO, what change in direction have you made?

TH: We are continuing in our current direction. Stability is important during transitions and, fortunately, I have worked as part of senior management for more than a year and participated in the present direction of the airline. If anything, I would say that it is more of a change in style than direction.

AW: How do you rate staff teamwork and morale? Everyone I met was very enthusiastic about the airline.

TH: Morale is high. I think they are pleased that their new CEO is a known quantity.

Every effort we make focuses on team building, from the department level right up to the senior management. To build teams, you must be inclusive in the decision-making, which is central to my style of leadership. Though it may not be as commonplace in this region, it is well received and develops ownership in the airline’s success.

AW: Successful completion of the IOSA is a significant event for any airline. Would you like to comment on this accomplishment and what it means to the airline and its staff?

TH: Somon Air, in operation since 2008, continues to set standards in the industry; the IOSA Operator Certificate was another milestone in the success of the airline. Somon Air is very proud of this achievement as it reflects on the integrity of the company and the dedication of its highly-qualified staff.

AW: Would like to give us a peek into future aircraft acquisitions and destinations?

TH: Somon Air is taking a fresh look at its network structure. Currently, the -900s, which are two-class configuration with a Business Class cabin, are the flagships of our fleet. We have registered them in Aruba, which brings additional safety oversight to our operation and facilitates expansion to international destinations. We would like to continue this trend in any future expansion. Though we must strengthen our route and organization structure in the CIS countries, with the IOSA and TCO-EASA accomplishments, we are now looking carefully at new opportunities in the international arena.

We have older 737-300s that will need replacement and suitable acquisitions that will meet our future network. Though we have met with most manufacturers regarding cost and capability, no decision has been made at this point regarding future aircraft.

The Commercial Department

The Commercial Department is headed by Commercial Director Abdulkosim Valiev and consists of two sub-units, Revenue Management and Pricing and the Call Center, a 24-hour operation dedicated to responding to passenger needs. Other functions of the department are network planning and distribution, flight catering, advertising, and forecasting. The main goals of the Commercial Department are to increase the company’s revenue, expand the airline’s market presence and sales network both domestically and internationally, and establish partnerships with international airlines to promote the Somon Air brand awareness.

According to Valiev, Somon Air has a great potential to become an international carrier. “The IATA membership will help us to reach all desired goals in establishing interline and code-share agreements with some of the major carriers in the region, the CIS countries, Europe and the Middle East,” Valiev said.

Eighty percent of tickets sold for Somon Air flights are through travel agents, 10% through its website, somonair.com, and 10% from its city ticket office. Recently the airline launched a new website featuring live flight status, real-time scheduling, company news and updates, a passenger email subscription option and feedback page, a navigation panel, and an improved booking engine.

The airline has also developed an intranet-based system for management of flight and cabin crew, as well as the fleet watch to manage aircraft movements in real time. This system will automatically roster the flight and cabin crew to help planning managers manage rosters more efficiently. The system is undergoing further improvements to incorporate other features such as finance, engineering, commercial, and ground operations.

Another area that is important for Somon Air is sponsorship. The airline recently provided sponsorship for a group of Tajik athletes in the International Sumo Competition, which took place in Austria, Italy, and Kyrgyzstan.

Operations

Somon Air’s Flight Operations Department, headed by Captain Gary DeSpain, is responsible for scheduling operations, preparing crew manifests, training, and the management of all flights. The Somon Air Pilots consist of 29 Captains and 31 First Officers, all native Tajiks. “These guys are good,” said Capt. Hallam.

And as one senior DL pilot noted, “Somon Air Pilots get it”—a true compliment to any airman.

Somon Air’s FAs are led by Inflight Services Manager Brigitte Wareham and display the same level of professionalism, with approximately 120 actively flying. Initial and recurrent training is received at Condor (DE) (Airways, April 2016) and TK in IST.

Somon Air’s aircraft are busy. The 737-800/900s average 290 hours and 80 cycles per aircraft per month. The 737-300s average 150 hours per aircraft per month. The airline flew 4600+ flights in 2016.

Ground operations are under the direction of Patrick Williamson, who oversees all activities on the ground and the Operations Control Center (OCC).

Monitoring begins with aircraft preps on the ground, including passenger check-in, catering, fueling and calculating weight-and-balance, and continues through arrival at its destination and until the aircraft returns home. The OCC tracks the flight and maintains constant communications.

The OCC is in operation 24/7. Emergency procedures are laid out in an emergency response package and periodic, surprise drills are held. In an emergency, the OCC is the first responder; other departments assist as necessary.

Maintenance and Engineering

Somon Air’s Maintenance and Engineering Department is led by Bakhodur Rakimov, who joined Somon Air in 2008, after eight years with Tajik Air. He oversees a staff of 51 maintenance personnel, half of whom are in line maintenance or are technicians.

The department is a 24-hour operation with three eight-hour shifts, each composed of about 20 engineers, technicians, drivers and a cleaning crew. During each shift, the Pilots’ comments in the aircraft logs are reviewed and dealt with as required.

The professional staff members are well educated. In addition to having degrees from aviation-oriented universities, they also have type training. New hires receive training directly from Boeing, which provides it as part of the purchase contract for the two 737-900s.

Somon Air is an approved maintenance organization for Tajik-registered aircraft under Part 145 of Tajik CAA regulations. For the Aruba-registered 737-900s, the Somon Air maintenance organization is approved by the Aruba Department of Civil Aviation (DCA).

Maintenance at DYU is performed in a hangar built by France’s Air Detachment Dushanbe, which was based there in support of NATO operations in Afghanistan in 2001. When the French left in 2013, the hangar was turned over to the airport. Currently, Somon Air is the only airline using it, and it is large enough to accommodate the 737-900s. The hangar has the capacity for line maintenance and A-Checks and also has the equipment to lift aircraft off the ground, enabling maintenance on the landing gear.

‘C’ checks are performed by My-Technic in Istanbul. Borescope inspections on the engines are performed in-house. For parts support, Somon Air has a ‘power by hour’ (PBH) agreement with A. J. Walters Co., which provides rotable spare parts as required.

To maintain documentation of data and tracking required maintenance events, Somon Air has an agreement with FL Technics for CAMO (Continuing Airworthiness Management Organization) services, using the OASES software, which monitors hours and cycles and ensures that all planned maintenance requirements and Airworthiness Directives (AD) and Service Bulletins (SB) are met on time. Engine Condition Monitoring services are also provided.

Without a doubt, Somon Air is going to be a presence in international aviation. It is now considered the flag airline of Tajikistan and continues to expand and improve on its record.

A recent issue of its in-flight magazine, Parvoz, noted proudly that, “Somon Air is recognized as the best airline in Tajikistan!”

It is said that Tajikistan is the “’Stan with attitude,” meaning that it is unusual in a way that attracts attention. Could Somon Air be the Central Asian airline ‘with attitude’? Only time will tell but, from what I have seen, there is no stopping Somon Air.

If the current momentum continues, we are bound to see some great things coming out of Tajikistan.