Best of Airways — Out of Africa – Part III

Story by Alan Carter • Airways Magazine, September 2014

Douala is located on the west coast of Africa, in an area known locally as the Bight of Biafra.

Well, the hotel didn’t disappoint in Douala; it lived up to all its expectations, none of them high! After battling through the television cameras, colorful crowds and impromptu “musicians” awaiting the homecoming of a local football hero outside Douala’s airport terminal, we managed to track down our ever-helpful and enthusiastic ground handling agent. He led us out onto the ramp for the short stroll in 90% humidity and high 30 degrees Celsius (90+ Fahrenheit) temperatures toward our patiently awaiting Boeing 747-400.

The loading was complete and so was the refueling. Our engineer remarked that there were a few feathers in our number 2 engine but no damage, though I am sure the bird who provided the plumes would have disagreed with this diagnosis!

After all our procedures had been completed, we taxied out to the holding point for Douala’s single runway, aligned southeast-northwest. We would be departing to the northwest on Runway 30. After watching an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 767 “wobble” onto the runway and pass us by, we were cleared to backtrack and line-up on the runway.

Avoiding what looked like a small pothole in the runway, we headed through the thickening jungle (replacing the normal airport environments that you would expect to see) as it closed in toward the touchdown area.

With our departure clearance obtained, we were on our way for the short, 130-nautical-mile “hop” over to the capital city of Cameroon, Yaoundé, roughly 25 minutes at Flight Level 190. Literally, straight up, a cup of coffee, and then back down again.

There were no complicated departure procedures here, just a right turn after departure direct to the Yaoundé Nsimalen VOR; even I could do that without getting lost! With the arrival briefing completed on the ground and after limiting our airspeed to 250 knots, it was quite a relaxed affair. We left all exterior lights on in the slim hope that it might deter any other birds from attempting to “come aboard.” It was time to complete the descent checklist and focus on the arrival. This would be an RNAV approach onto Yaoundé’s 3,400 meters (roughly 11,000 feet) long runway.

Cleared to a position south of the airfield to join the arrival procedures, we started our leisurely descent to what appeared to be the only jungle. I wouldn’t have been surprised if Dr. Livingstone had been staring up at us from beneath the lush green canopy. This just meant one thing to me – mosquitoes and lots of them. However, their bigger cousins, birds, were more of a concern to me. So we decided to select a speed of 220 knots, as slow as it was possible to go without selecting any flaps, thus reducing the chances of a window shattering, should a bird strike it.

The approach was pretty simple and the airport appeared to us as we passed downwind descending through 7,000 feet. Again the runway looked to have been carved out of the jungle, with the addition of a small terminal building tagged onto the end of it.

Once established on the ILS (Instrument Landing System), the tower controller kept asking if the system was working. All seemed okay from where I was sitting, sensible indications backed up with a height-against-distance check as well as the correct identification code showing on our PFDs (Primary Flight Displays). As the approach progressed, the controller seemed to become even more incredulous that it was working. I started to feel relieved that we were flying in clear daytime conditions.

After an uneventful landing on a runway with more humps than a herd of camels, we vacated to our parking spot next to an Antonov 24 and a DC-8 named Sofia, apparently after the pilot’s wife. Both planes were located in front of Yaoundé’s airport terminal, which seemed too modern in such a “rural” area.

As with almost all of Africa, as soon as that front door is opened you are descended upon by a multitude of people who would leave a group of traveling door-to-door salesmen in the dust in the perseverance stakes! But their friendliness is just so contagious, increasing in the same magnitude as your catering supplies decrease!

One gentleman, when he realized we were carrying a consignment of military uniforms and that we might be returning soon, came up with increasingly grandiose marketing schemes that would make us all rich. Call me cynical, but I had my doubts, especially after being told how the Finance Minister of newly formed South Sudan was interested in importing Toyota pickups into Juba. Oh, and the charlatan shortly suggested acquiring military vehicles from Afghanistan. A little bird was telling me that I stood more chance of successfully claiming the millions allegedly owed to me by a recently bereaved Nigerian princess than making a nickel from this guy’s schemes!

As our crates were being offloaded, I asked a nearby soldier if I could have one of his army’s berets that we had just brought across. Unfortunately, he said “No.” However, he quickly told me that for $50 (his opening gambit) a beret could be made available; cheeky so and so!

But, once again, T.I.A. This is Africa, and I just love the buzz on this stunningly beautiful, irrevocably corrupt and eternally unstable continent.

With refueling complete and checklists recited, it was time to push back, start engines and head on a southerly track toward the metropolis, which is Brazzaville; well, it certainly is metropolitan when compared to its neighbor on the other side of the mighty Congo River, Kinshasa. Never has there been a truer title written than that of A Tale of Two Cities.

Having navigated our way onto the airway designated as UR986, we shortly entered the Democratic Republic of Congo’s airspace by position TAPEK. Flying over Minvoul Airport, it was apparent that there were literally no signs of civilization, just jungle upon jungle, interlaced with hugely meandering rivers. For any conspiracy theorists reading this, I wouldn’t have been surprised if Elvis had been down there having a cup of tea with JFK…you’d never have found them in that tangle!

It might be of interest to explain that in Africa we use two procedures, which are necessary for this continent, as most of it has no radar coverage. The first one is known as SLOPs… no, not referring to the quality of Douala’s fine eateries, but… Strategic Lateral Offset Procedures. These require all aircraft to parallel track by two nautical miles to the right, thus reducing the chance of mid-air collisions in this largely uncontrolled environment. At night, I also turn all my exterior lights on –see and be seen– the complete opposite to the flights which I described when flying around Afghanistan and Iraq.

Secondly, we also turn into our own “radar controllers,” but without the radar, by making regular position reports on a dedicated Air-To-Air frequency, 126.90 MHZ, so as to inform other aircraft who we are and where we are going – again to reduce the risk of mid-air collisions. A real godsend these days is our TCAS (Traffic Collision Alert System), an onboard device that analyzes our transponder information, height, and track, and calculates a point of nearest “conflict.” This point, if it looks like it is going to be a threat, triggers a measured and calculated response which guides pilots to climb, descend or maintain current altitude to prevent bumping into one another.

The coastal city of Libreville passed by in the distance on our right-hand side as we headed toward Franceville on our way to Brazzaville. Now, I wonder which country was involved in colonizing this region? I think that’s a subject we Brits best not dwell on.

It was time to concentrate on our descent and approach to Brazzaville’s south-westerly runway. Surprise-surprise, there were thunderstorms reported in the vicinity. This was an unnecessary report as I could see a wall of angry clouds looming ahead. Our radar showed “reasonable” gaps between the imbedded cells and offered an almost perfect route toward our intended destination.

But it wasn’t to be; we made a team decision to bypass Brazzaville and cross over to the other side and land at Kinshasa instead. There was just no point forcing a way through onto a wet, rubber- coated runway with more holes in it than a transient’s sock.

Anyway, there would be a crew available in Kinshasa to pick up the pieces and we could go for a well-earned beer in Kinshasa’s finest hotel!

After a quick reprogramming of our Flight Management Computers for the RNAV approach to Kinshasa’s westerly runway (yep, the ILS wasn’t working), we configured the aircraft for a landing on a “dryish” runway with a large, displaced threshold, but one free of wind shear associated with African thunderstorms.

Crossing the threshold, my co-pilot practiced the Boeing, wet-runway-landing technique; well, that was the excuse he used later while I was collecting my belongings, which had bounced around the cockpit in-synch with our own aerodynamic oscillations! Yep, you can’t expect a “greaser” every time; none of us can. Mr. Boeing builds aircraft which are great “levelers” and I am not talking about the B52!

Our landing roll, once we had become securely attached to terra-firma, took us trundling past a rather smart Boeing 707– painted in Boeing colors– nestled among various military C-130 Hercules aircraft.

Turning left off the runway to our congested parking area, there were aircraft of all types and vintages, each with a story to tell: Boeing 727, DC8, strange-looking Russian aircraft which seemed to have the engines bolted onto the top of their wings almost as an afterthought!

With our enthusiastic marshaller signaling quickly for us to stop, I brought the aircraft to a halt with the nose nodding up and down, not unlike those annoying toy dogs that people of a certain age place on the rear parcel shelves of their cars.

It became swiftly apparent why we had stopped– the apron was crumbling away, literally, beneath us. Again, TIA! Another couple of feet further forward, we would have needed a very, very large shovel to extricate ourselves!

Well, our flying day was over. We collected our “security,” comprised of a couple of pickup trucks with well-armed “personnel,” to escort us along the dangerous journey to our downtown hotel, passing on the way the stadium which brought such fame to Mohammed Ali. Yep, there’s more than one way to have a “rumble in a jungle,” especially in Kinshasa. – AC

My next chronicle will see us exploring a different continent and all the wonders, which it has to offer, as we fly from Jeddah to Canton in China. A real enjoyable flight this can be, but then I try to ensure that all my flights are fun, which is why after 30 years, I still hop off to work like a schoolboy on his first day at a co-ed (that’s boys and girls!) school, with an equally large grin on my face!