Best of Airways — Naples International Airport

Reported by Enrique Perrella • Photos by Author unless noted • Airways Magazine, September 2014

Close your eyes. Listen to the word Italy. What comes to mind? Perhaps pasta, gelato, coffee and pizza have already flooded your thoughts. If you’re not a foodie, then probably Rome’s Coliseum or the Leaning Tower of Pisa drew up inside your eyelids. But how about two words we often love to hear: aviation and airport?

Italy is the number one destination for those who love to indulge in the wonders of the country’s food religion. Every city in this country has its own story to tell with exquisite recipes and the most authentic regionalism. However, Italy is far from having a quality-oriented aviation industry, with the ever-failing Alitalia and airports such as Rome-Fiumicino (FCO) and Milan-Malpensa (MXP) still looking (and operating) like facilities from the 1980s.

Travel south, almost 250 kilometers (155 miles) from the eternal city, and meet an airport that has dared to step up and finally adapt to a market that desperately needs innovation. The Aeroporto Internazionale di Napoli (NAP) is the main gateway to the fiery city of Naples. Lying next to the grumpy volcano, Mount Vesuvius, this city is perhaps the most iconic as far as Italian culture is concerned. Pizza was invented here; food and Calcio (soccer) are in the air its inhabitants breathe; tourism is rampant and, once you experience the mix of the unique oceanic scenery (with the islands of Capri and Ischia nearby) and dense coastal metropolis, you’ll never want to leave the intriguing city of Napoli.

History

When we talk about the old continent, some really historic events come to mind. In the nineteenth century, almost every important city in Italy had a designated area for military exhibitions. In Naples, that area was Campo di Marte. The place had to be close enough to the city center for easy access to the public and with enough space to allow the exhibitions to display all the troops with their armory.

Campo di Marte was located in the Capodichino area of Naples, just a few kilometers from the city center. After many years of military displays and with the creation of the relatively young Italian Republic, Campo di Marte continued to honor its main purpose of serving the army. In 1910, the very first aviation event occurred with the unveiling of the “Napoli 1” – the first hand-made aircraft, which was built in the city of Naples. The small monoplane ultra-light aircraft was designed by Emilio Graf and later piloted by Ettore Carubbu at a mere five meters (16 ft.) above ground for a few moments, ending in a destructive crash. One year later, however, a group of aviators managed to elevate their monoplanes to over 100 meters (328 ft.), proudly daring to overfly the city.

French pioneer Roland Garros also became part of the aviation history in Naples. He made a re-fueling stop on his way to Tunisia on December 22, 1912, and his arrival was celebrated with excitement by a large mass of people.

European aviation history tells us how most airports located in the old continent have been affected by international conflicts, and NAP is not an exception. After World War I (WWI) broke lose, the airport became a military base in 1918 when a German Zeppelin bombed the city. Many years later, during WWII, the mighty Vesuvius erupted and covered the entire field in ashes, hindering the American and British coalition on site.

The airfield changed names from Aeroporto del Campo di Marte to the current Ugo Niutta, in honor of a Neapolitan aviator who perished during combat in 1916.

After the war, the airport began its long rebirth when the main building, which hosted the initial civil aviation activities in the airport, was constructed. Aircraft such as DC-3 from the former Linea Aerea Italiana (LAI), which later became Alitalia, were stationed there. Additional Fokker, Comet, Caravelle and Tristar aircraft also visited NAP on a daily basis.

International operations soon began to reach NAP with British Airways, Air France, Sabena and Olympic Airways. In the 1960s the world-famous Blue Angels, Thunderbirds, Red Arrows, the Italian Frecce Tricolori and the Patruille de France, displayed their stunts at the local air show called Settimana Aeromotonautica.

The New Era Soothes Napoli

In the early 1980s, Gestione Servizi Aeroporto Capodichino (GESAC) was established to run the airport’s operations. 15 years later, with the British Airport Authority’s (BAA) assistance, GESAC designed a 20-year airport development program, which kicked off with the privatization of the airport’s management. The BAA acquired 70% of the shares, formerly owned by the Province of Naples, turning NAP into the first airport to be fully privatized in Italy.

A special interview was set up with GESAC’s CEO and Airport Director, Mr. Armando Brunini, who explained how NAP has managed to expand its horizons through the strengthening of its international network.

“Naples was the first city in Italy to have a privatized airport,” he noted. “After reaching this important goal, the challenge was to change the obsolete infrastructure and render our services better. As you can see, this was a complete success.”

“In the late 1990s, traffic at NAP was strong. Thanks to this, we were able to shift our focus toward improving the infrastructure and passenger services. However, during those years, NAP’s market share in the Italian market diminished and we had to initiate a strong campaign to recoup status,” he said.

Brunini explained how after the accomplishment of all infrastructure goals, GESAC became fully dedicated to attracting more traffic and improving the passenger experience. “We must understand that the transportation market has changed in the last 20 years. We now have high-speed rail and ultra-low-cost carriers, and we must make our airport a pleasant destination for the traveling public.”

Historically, the majority of traffic to and from NAP has followed the domestic north/south pattern, connecting with Milan Linate/Malpensa, as well with Turin. However, due to the economic crisis in Italy and Alitalia’s constant regression, domestic traffic has suffered strong declines. AZ has been cutting most point-to-point flights over the last months, funneling traffic through the traditional hub-and-spoke model at FCO– a move that curtailed NAP’s connection with its most traditional destinations.

With this in mind, Brunini revealed how his airport’s goals are to become an international rather than a domestic gateway. The presence of competing high-speed rail, the encumbering of Alitalia’s services, and the poor state of the economy in Italy, have forced them to shift strategies and welcome international carriers.

“To stimulate international traffic, we have teamed-up with low-cost carriers,” Brunini said. On March 27, 2014, easyJet opened its third Italian base at NAP. The airline’s CEO, Carolyn McCall, attended the inaugural ceremony and mentioned how Italy has become a key market for the airline’s network. In 2013, the airline flew 13.4 million passengers in Italy, a fact that will permit an additional increase in capacity of 6%. The airline will now offer 154 destinations during the summer/fall season of 2014.

On that note, Brunini mentioned how, “taking advantage of our region’s UNESCO heritage status, focusing on tourism is the way to go.” Frances Ouseley, easyJet’s director for Italy added, “We estimate two million passengers will fly with us this year from Naples, of which half will be incoming traffic. We believe Italy is a unique market and we’ve grown in all its three regions: Malpensa in the north, Fiumicino in the center, and now Naples in the south.”

According to a statement released by the airline, two Airbus A319 aircraft will be initially based at NAP with new routes to Hamburg, Brussels, Catania, Mykonos, Malta and Corfù.

With regards to business traffic, Brunini said it’s a difficult market to tackle. Naples and Milan are very well connected through high-speed rail, with travel times of less than five hours from center-to-center at very competitive prices. “The presence of the rail system is not a complete threat to us,” he said. “Having the train station so close to the airport is a definite advantage. Small cities in the vicinities of Naples can easily reach us with the many trains that come into the city. In a couple of years, we’ll inaugurate a direct underground train which will link us with the central train station, and the process for our passengers will be seamless and far more efficient,” he explained.

As far as long-haul flights are concerned, only Eurofly connects Naples with New York (JFK) a few times a week during high season. Upon my asking Brunini about new potential long-range flights, he replied, “New York and Miami are the two most popular destinations chosen by our passengers. However, we must remain with both feet on the ground as legacy carriers have very well defined hubs and we must do our best in providing a good service to stream passengers through them. We must coordinate with airlines to offer the best departure times to make sure they are compatible with long-haul departures, which is currently not being done correctly.” Brunini said it would be a dream to see long-haul carriers operating out of NAP in such a short time after the airport’s development.

The Master Plan

Following the interesting chat with the Airport Director, we were taken to the main terminal to witness in person the end product that Brunini talked about. For the tour, Mr. Alessandro Fidato, the Operations and Infrastructure Director at GESAC joined us.

According to Fidato, the master plan was created with the mindset of serving the five million passengers that fly through this airport every year. The transformation of the main terminal was part of a large investment that totaled €274 million. Since 1998, the plan began transforming both the outside and inside of the terminals into a modern and efficient layout, carefully designed to maximize passenger flow and new ancillary revenue streams.

With an inaugural date of January 9, 2010, NAP proudly presented to the world its new modernistic façade, which features tall ceilings, glass and metal profiles, and a well-lit, all-in-one environment that offers a sense of space and airiness which small airports often fail to provide.

The new terminal is designed in a two-story layout, where the ground floor is designated as the main check-in hall on the eastern side, with the arrivals area on the western side. A total of 56 check-in desks, of which 14 are new, host two domestic and twelve international carriers. According to Fidato, the future of the check-in hall will see dramatic changes, as both the airport and the airlines are promoting online check-in – a process which will render the desks obsolete and thus allow new, automated bag-drop stations to be implemented.

A Terminal Crafted For The Passengers Pleasure

The top floor has been designed to stream passengers through a carefully thought-out process, which entices purchases at the duty-free shops. As one climbs the escalator, a nice Italian fast-food restaurant named Ciao allows for a quick, quality, pre-flight bite. Following the stream, one passes through a bridge that connects with the easternmost side of the terminal, which leads into the new pre-security checkpoint. This area features one of the most attractive sights in the building, as its walls are decorated with color-changing panels in a very capacious space.

Before reaching the x-ray machines, passengers scan their boarding passes on automated machines (such as those found in Germany and England), to then proceed through the fast screening area. Fidato explained, “We have designed this place to be airy and opened so that the passenger won’t feel oppressed. The screening process is already frustrating to the average passenger, so our goal is to make this an easier ordeal through a welcoming ambiance.” On this note, Fidato revealed, “It’s been demonstrated that the more relaxed the passenger feels at an airport, the more they spend,” placing the passenger’s well-being as a top priority.

Past the security checkpoint, the real shopping experience begins. Passengers are coursed to walk through the beautiful stores, which vary in design and offerings. The most interesting are those that evoke the city’s traditions, adorned with mica floors and colored columns. The most traditional (and local) Limoncello are proudly offered in beautiful bottles as souvenirs, as well as the local soccer team’s – Napoli SC – merchandise.

To reach the departure gates area, another escalator will divide the top and bottom gates. Three are prepared for extra Schengen flights and the rest are used for regional destinations.

The overall space is well designed with the ever-present glass and metal concept, which is quite pleasant to the eye. The bottom floor offers an array of stores, which sell items ranging from electronics, perfumes, and liqueurs, to artisan Mozzarella di Bufala cheese made a few kilometers away from the airport.

On the top floor of the departure gates area, two airline lounges are located behind an ample waiting hall decorated with wooden and white granite floor and with a Mozzarella Bar, which serves the best wines of the region, as well as the freshest hand-made products in the region of Naples. Various international carriers use the VIP Lounge, whereas Alitalia passengers access the neighboring Freccia Alata club. The inside of both lounges are quite impressive, still designed with the modern metal/glass pattern that’s common throughout the airport.

Unlike MXP, LIN and FCO, this airport has some excellent views of the tarmac through clean windows and lovely landscaping. Several spaces are also devoted to regional art displays, adding to a very pleasant ambiance.

Arrive and Indulge In The Perfect Pizza

Incoming passengers are greeted with a stunning new baggage claim area, designed by Massimo Pica Ciamarra – a renowned Italian architect. The facility boasts metal columns and ceilings, all lit to create a very modern and futuristic feel.

As passengers egress the baggage claim area, the unmistakable scent of pizza emanates from a gorgeous little restaurant located right before the airport’s exit. The famous Neapolitan restaurant brand Fratelli la Bufala, famous for their legit pizzas and mozzarella cheese, offer the most traditional dishes from Naples. It’s important to state that the original pizza is prepared with fresh Mozzarella di Bufala cheese, cherry tomatoes cut in half, extra virgin olive oil, and three leaves of basil. Anything else would be considered a sacrilege, so if you’re thinking of the average Domino’s, you’re on your way to get deported out of Naples.

Outside the airport, a brand-new, 950-space parking lot has been built, while several shuttles take passengers to the car rental facility, the city center, the main central station and the port.

A Bright Future For A Bright Airport

At the end of our conversation with the Airport Manager, the following question was given: “Why is this airport so far superior to Malpensa, Linate and Fiumicino? The latter is the main point of entry into Italy and it’s quite embarrassing as is. Shouldn’t they follow your steps?”

Brunini’s reply was what we needed to conclude our visit. “First of all, because this was the first airport to be privatized in Italy, we had international investors who supported the initiative from our local management, who was entirely responsible for the realization of the master plan. Then, of course, we just wanted things to be done the right way, which is probably what differentiates us from the rest.”

With that note, enough had been said. Naples sets an example which other Italian airports must follow, putting aside all politics, labor issues and the day-to-day encumbrances of large metropolises. Naples is one of the most complicated cities in Italy, yet it manages to radiate the best of its heritage in a very small space that connects it with the world. Italy is a country with rising unemployment, unstable governance, but an incredible culture that is eternally attractive to the world. The clever people at GESAC have managed to showcase this jewel to the world. Going back to our initial statement, make sure to stop for a moment the next time you visit Naples through NAP. In that moment, open up your senses to indulge in the wonders of an airport experience that had been missing not so long ago.

Naples did it right. Let’s just hope others join the trend and take Italy back to where it belongs. – EP

Airways wishes to thank Margherita Chiaramonte, Giovanna Caiazzo, Armando Brunini and Alessandro Fidato for their hospitality.