DELTA’S 7 4 7: The Retirement Plan

Published in April 2015 issue

By Michael Manning

Whenever I see a Boeing 747 in any series parked on an airport tarmac with that unmistakable identifier—the “hump” portion of the fuselage directly above the cockpit sloping ever so gracefully into the remaining fuselage—I think of Pan Am’s founder Juan Trippe.

In December 1965, Trippe, a major proponent of the Boeing 747 design and construction, famously remarked to Boeing’s President, William Allen, “If you build it, I’ll buy it.” Allen replied, “If you buy it, I’ll build it.” The two men shook hands in what became a significant moment of the “Jet Age” in the United States. According to Virgin Companies’ Chairman, Sir Richard Branson, reflecting on Trippe, “By 1965, the company (Pan Am) was predicting that 35 million people would be flying international routes and that there would be a 200% increase by 1980. The relentless Trippe had the big idea: he reasoned that mass air travel could only come to the international routes with a larger airplane—a much larger airplane. Trippe put the notion to his old friend, Boeing boss Bill Allen, saying that he wanted a jet 2 1/2 times the size of the 707. It was a staggering request, given the development cost of the 707. And Trippe didn’t stop with size; Pam Am was operating the 707 with a seat-mile cost, at best, of 6.6[cents]. Trippe set Boeing the goal of reducing that by 30%.”

On April 13, 1966, Pan Am signed a sales contract for an expenditure of a then-staggering $550 million for 25 aircraft— and more would follow. Amazingly, Trippe came to view the 747 as a “stop gap” design that would give the traveling public access to transatlantic and inter-continental destinations with a plane that was cost-efficient to operate and profitable. Trippe forecasted that, once supersonic airliners (the Anglo-French Concorde and Boeing’s 2707) were developed and produced, the 747’s passenger versions would transition to cargo aircraft. However, by 1971, the development of Boeing’s 2707 program had been discontinued over environmental concerns, and only British Airways and Air France ended up operating the Concorde. So, Trippe refocused his vision for the Boeing 747 to carry roughly double the number of passengers of either the Boeing 707 or the Douglas DC-8 four-engine, narrow-body international airliners.

During this time, the United States Air Force had been seeking a design for a giant military cargo plane, which eventually became the Galaxy C-5. Lockheed won the bidding over rivals Boeing and Douglas. However, when it became apparent to Trippe that the C-5 had no economical commercial use, his persuasive arguments to the then U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson that the 747 would be advantageous to the United States proved successful. Thus, the 747 was spared from Johnson’s austerity program (during which companies were encouraged not to undertake any large expenditures due to a steel shortage). Both Trippe and Allen bet the future of their respective companies on the success of the giant Jumbo Jet.

DELTA’S FIRST EXPERIENCE WITH THE 747—30 YEARS EARLIER

Delta took delivery of its first Boeing 747 on October 2, 1970. In all, the airline operated thirty five 747s. Delta’s management determined that the aircraft, while reliable, was simply too big for its routes and began trading them back to Boeing in September 1974. On April 23, 1977, the airline flew the last five of its Boeing 747s before transitioning to the wide body Lockheed L-1011 Tri-Star, first delivered to the company on December 15, 1973.

Delta’s reunion with the Boeing 747 was the result of the September 26, 2008, merger with Northwest Airlines. The combined company was, at the time, the world’s largest airline, with a total Enterprise value of $17.7 billion. During the first quarter of 2008, ahead of the merger, the carriers posted a combined loss of $10.5 billion. On December 31, 2009, the merged carrier’s operating certificates, ground operations and computerized reservation systems were joined with those of Delta Air Lines as the surviving entity. By the fourth quarter of 2009, the combined airline had reaped $700 million in merger benefits.

Following the merger, Delta inherited two Boeing 747-251B aircraft that Northwest had utilized for charters only; these were quickly retired on November 25, 2009. In addition, 12 Boeing 747-200 Freighters were also inherited, flying for the last time on December 26, 2009. What remained were 16 Boeing 747-400 aircraft, ranging in age from seven to 20 years. Delta’s CEO, Richard Anderson, stated that the 747 fleet would be retired by 2017.

DELTA’S PLAN TO RETIRE THE 747-400

However, with a September 2014 quarterly report issued by Delta Air Lines, plans were announced to retire the fleet of 16 Boeing 747-400s the company had inherited from its 2009 merger with Northwest Airlines. The iconic four-engine airliner will be replaced by smaller, more fuel-efficient Boeing 767s and 777s. These, currently flying Atlantic routes, will be re-positioned to the Pacific.

Ed Bastian, Delta’s president, said that the planes would be replaced with new Airbus A330s, with a projected improved profitability of $100 million in 2015.

There are 12 remaining 747-400s in Delta’s original fleet of 16, as four aircraft were retired between September and October, 2014. Elaborating on this development, Delta’s Chief Financial Officer, Paul Jacobsen, stated, “The 747 is a tough airplane (to operate), with its four engines and its large gauge.”

DELTA’S ASIAN ROUTE STRATEGY

Delta’s “Asian route strategy” is to drastically shift its Pacific network away from its dependence on “fifthfreedom” flights—the right of an international airline to pick up and deliver at intermediate points along a route beyond its hub—another holdover from Northwest. This amounts to accelerating Delta’s cuts at its Tokyo-Narita hub, and adding direct flights to China and other parts of Asia.

According to Jacobson, Delta’s plan is to cut back by 17% on flights from Narita to beach destinations in Asia and further reduce its intra-Asia schedule by 10%.

Two strategic considerations for this action involve the trend toward twin-engine, fuel- efficient, wide-body aircraft, and a leveling off of Japan’s economy. With the advent of the Boeing 777s and Airbus A330s, both having the required range from North America to Tokyo—one of the world’s largest and most affluent origination and destination markets—the reduced capacity will be offset by an increase in frequencies. Flights from Delta’s New York, Detroit, Atlanta and Los Angeles hubs to Tokyo-Narita Airport, with newer and more fuel efficient aircraft, are part of the airline’s cost-cutting and restructuring plan for the Pacific Rim. Delta has also expanded aggressively, with ten daily flights to Asia from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Jacobsen stated that more non-stop destinations will be served from Seattle, to include Boeing 767s, as a result of the airline’s Asian strategy.

THE TREND AWAY FROM FOUR ENGINE 747’S

Delta’s decision to retire the Boeing 747-400 fleet follows a similar trend that began in March 2011, with Japan Airlines’ retirement of its 747 fleet, along with that of All Nippon Airways (ANA) on domestic routes. In August 2014, Cathay Pacific flew its final 747-400 flight from San Francisco to Hong Kong, and Philippine Airlines phased out its last 747-400 on September 1, 2014, followed by Air New Zealand in late October 2014. Virgin Atlantic is assessing options for replacing the aging fleet of 747 Jumbo Jets that form the heart of its long-haul leisure operation from London’s Gatwick airport. The airline has seven 747-400s coming off lease around 2019, and is seeking to choose replacements within the next 12 to 18 months. Chief Executive Officer Craig Kreeger affirmed that the A330 and A350 are under consideration and are being compared against Boeing’s 787 stretch and 777. “Any of those would be in the consideration set,” he added.

However, the entire Delta 747-400 fleet was retrofitted with satellite as part of Delta’s goal to streamline its domestic and international fleet. The installation of Wi-Fi service on its entire international fleet (including transoceanic 757 aircraft operating on international, long-haul routes, 767s, 777s and Airbus A330s) is expected to be completed by the end of 2015. According to Delta’s website, the Boeing 747-400 can accommodate 65 passengers in Business Elite seats and 338 in Economy seating.

Although Qantas has accelerated the retirement of its older 747s, it is planning to use the Series 400 model on flights to the U.S. “for the foreseeable future,” an airline spokesman said. Qantas currently operates 13 Boeing 747s and has plans to phase out four units by early 2016. The carrier’s “mid-life” aircraft have been refurbished with the same cabin product used on its Airbus A380 fleet.

Chicago-based United Airlines does not plan to retire its 23 747s anytime soon. The carrier’s 747-400s are deployed on routes such as Chicago to Shanghai, Tokyo and Frankfurt.

However, in a route strategy similar to Delta’s, United executives have stated that the airline is restructuring Asian routes to leverage the airline’s West Coast hubs, in a direct reference to secondary Asian markets. It has recently introduced routes from San Francisco to Taipei and Chengdu, using Boeing 777- 200s and 787 Dreamliners, respectively.

Upgrades to British Airways (BA) 747-400s will include an all-new flight entertainment system, powered by Panasonic’s next-generation eX3 package, with larger screens, higher resolution pictures, and tablet-inspired touch-andswipe capability. The airline will also aggressively expand the content available on its entertainment system, with over 130 movies and 400 TV programs.

BA will also upgrade the seats for its Economy and Premium Economy passengers, adding new covers and cushions along with USB outlets. Fliers in the carrier’s Premium World Traveller Plus Economy cabins will also receive a power outlet at every seat. Carpeting and curtains will be replaced throughout the aircraft as well. Nevertheless, IAG Chief Executive Willie Walsh recently stated that the four Airbus A380s delivered last year to British Airways showed a “significant reduction in seat costs” in comparison with the carrier’s 747s. “We see aircraft like the A350-1000 and the new extra-long 777X as being natural replacements for our 747s,” he added.