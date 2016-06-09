The Boeing 720

Published in April 2015 issue

The four-engine 707—Boeing’s long-haul masterpiece—entered service in 1958. With the market for jet transports linking major cities of the world sewn up, Boeing shifted its attention to the next market segment; short- and medium- haul flights between smaller cities. By shrinking the 707, they added a new type to their product line—the new Boeing 720—which became the first jet to serve many of the airports it connected and the first turbine-powered aircraft for seven of the 16 customers that bought it.

By Charles Kennedy

Boeing’s 707-120 Stratoliner first flew December 20, 1957, entering service with Pan Am on October 26, 1958. The stretched 707-320 Intercontinental first flew January 11, 1959, then entered service with Pan Am on August 26 the same year.

Meanwhile, as early as 1956, studies had begun to address the next market segment, short- and medium-haul between second-tier cities. Under the designation of 707-020, ten configurations had been considered, mostly with four engines, but some with two. The most promising twin engine aircraft had been the 707-020-6, which was 6ft (1.83m) shorter than the future 737-200, but with nearly twice the wing area and a large tail.

In July 1957, Boeing had chosen a four-engine configuration intended to carry up to 130 passengers on routes as long as 1,700 miles (2,700km), using an airframe with the exact exterior dimensions of the 707-120 Stratoliner, but with significant structural changes that reduced the gross weight by 62,000lbs (28,122kg), from 247,000lbs (112,037kg) to 185,000lbs (83,915kg), although no orders had been placed. Boeing chose the Pratt & Whitney JT3 turbojet engine, and additional options were furnished by General Electric, with its GE J79, and by Rolls-Royce, with its Avon 26.

Finally, the design was frozen on a configuration that shrank the 707-100 by eight feet (2.4m), while retaining its 130-foot wingspan. A fiberglass “glove” was fitted to the leading edge between the fuselage and the inner engine pylon, slightly increasing cruising speed and assisting in field performance. Leading edge flaps were fitted to the full span of the wing, reducing landing and takeoff speeds by 10mph (16kmh). Further, on approach, the aircraft flew with a more nose-up attitude. Other modifications, mostly involving reductions in airframe weight, included a thinner fuselage skin and smaller wheels on the undercarriage. The engine option was standardized on the Pratt & Whitney JT3-C.

TWA and Delta had both ordered Convair CV-880 jets for their short- and mediumhaul routes; with United about to place an order for 30 CV-880s, Boeing couldn’t afford to let another big order slip away, so it formally launched the 707-020. However, United’s president, William A. Patterson, didn’t want to be seen to be backtracking on his commitment to the DC-8, and requested a name change. The Boeing 720 was born.

A NEW AND IMPROVED BOEING

N7201U rolled out of the hangar on October 30, 1959, and took to the air on November 23, 1959, commanded by Tex Johnston, with Lew Wallick in the co-pilot’s seat. The second 720, N7202U, took to the air on January 8, 1960. Tests included maximum gross weight takeoffs and landings, stalls at every weight and configuration, and flutter tests. Speeds of up to Mach 0.95 were flown. The certification process with the FAA began on January 18, 1960. The third 720 to fly, N7203U, joined the program in March.

In a short-field landing test at Boeing Field, N7201U, weighing 135,000lbs (61,235kg) and with a 6 mph tailwind, cleared a simulated obstacle of 50ft off a steep approach and came to a full stop within 2,200ft (670m). As the aim was to bring jet service to smaller fields for the first time, the 720 was intended to routinely operate in and out of runways of 5,500ft (1,676m).

One of the 720s went to Edwards Air Force Base, in the California desert, for aborted takeoff test runs, including 14 “accelerate-stop” tests where the aircraft was accelerated to 165mph (266kph) before the throttles were slammed shut and braking began. Two tests were performed at an all-up weight of 230,000lbs (104,326kg), 13,000lbs (5,900kgs) above max gross weight. No tires burst in any of the tests.

N7201U was released to United Airlines for crew training on April 28, 1960, in anticipation of entry into service in early summer. After a five-month test program, with the three 720s flying a total of 442 hours, the type was certified for public transport service on June 30, 1960.

ENTRY INTO SERVICE

United operated the world’s first 720 revenue service on July 5, 1960, when N7201U, configured with 44 First Class and 53 Coach Seats, flew from Los Angeles to Chicago via Denver. Three days later, Los Angeles to Seattle via Portland was opened, followed by service to San Diego and Las Vegas.

American Airlines followed on July 31, 1960, with “Jet Gateway” service out of Cleveland to Los Angeles via St Louis. New York to Chicago saw its first 720 on August 14, extending from Chicago to Phoenix and on to San Diego on August 27. By the end of summer 1960, New York–Chicago was running five times a day in both directions. As American’s management was happy with its 707s, its 720s were branded “707-023 Astrojet” (“23” was the AA’s Boeing customer code).

Engine technology was advancing at a fast rate, and Pratt & Whitney evolved its already-successful JT3C turbojet into the JT3D turbofan, which was quieter, more efficient and more powerful, especially at low speeds.

Boeing offered the new engine option for aircraft on order, as well as conversions for existing JT3C-powered machines. Turbofan-equipped 707s and 720s were suffixed with a “B”, spawning the 707-120B and 720B. Pilot feedback reported that the installation of the new power plants was like adding a fifth engine.

American Airlines was an early adopter of turbofan engines, and announced it would convert all fifty of its Boeing jets—in service and on order—to the B standard. Its N7537A, the first 720B to roll off the line at Renton, was used to certify the new variant, first flying on October 6, 1960. It logged 60 hours of test flying with Boeing before beginning the FAA certification process in December at Edwards. This involved more “accelerate-stop” exercises, often at weights in excess of the maximum certified weight. In early February 1961, American’s third 720B performed 103 route-proving flights around the USA—including high altitude work at Colorado Springs up in the Rocky Mountains; snow and ice encounters in New York, Kansas City and Omaha; and the heat and humidity of Miami. The last test was performed for the FAA on February 23, 1961, and the 720B was certified the following month.

WORLDWIDE 720 OPERATORS

Of the 16 airlines to buy the 720, Irish flag carrier Aer Lingus was one of the seven for which the type was their first turbine equipment. The airline’s transatlantic routes were shorter than most, heading out from Shannon to Boston and New York with flying times sometimes as short as four hours, making the medium-hauler a better choice than the larger, more expensive 707. The first Aer Lingus 720 was handed over to the airline on October 14, 1960, and flew to Tucson, Arizona, where it spent the next eighteen days flying round the clock to train Ireland’s first 14 jet pilots. EI-ALA entered service on the Dublin–Shannon–New York service on December 14, 1960, with Dublin to London starting in early 1961.

To augment its 707 fleet, Braniff International ordered only five 720s, which entered service on February 20, 1961, flying Chicago–Dallas– San Antonio. Its second aircraft entered service on April 30 and opened up service on the multi-stop Minneapolis–Kansas City– Dallas–San Antonio–Mexico City run.

The FAA took delivery of its own 720 (N113), built to Braniff specs, on May 5, 1961; this was mostly used to train safety inspectors, who, in the FAA’s own words, needed “…skill in aircraft equal to that of the airline pilots whose operation they monitor.” This was the only 720 to never carry passengers.

Western Airlines had been resistant to pure jets. “Would you buy the Queen Mary to sail across Lake Tahoe?” asked CEO Terry Drinkwater. However, the prospect of Hawaiian service changed his mind, and Western began 720 service from Los Angeles to Mexico City on May 15, 1961; on June 1, they began three daily flights from Los Angeles to Seattle (one nonstop, one via San Francisco, one via Portland).

The first non-US carrier to begin 720B service was West Germany’s Lufthansa, which kicked off on May 20, 1961, with an exotic run to South America, routing Frankfurt to Santiago de Chile via Paris, Dakar, Rio, Sao Paolo, and Buenos Aires. July 1 saw the start of 720 services to Tehran with stops in Vienna, Rome, Beirut, Cairo and Baghdad.

Northwest also began 720 services from Minneapolis to New York on July 1, 1961, and soon expanded service to include intra-Asia flights out of its Tokyo hub.

Eastern Air Lines introduced the first of fifteen aircraft with service from New York to Miami via Jacksonville on September 24, 1961, and to Fort Lauderdale on October 1, with its “Golden Falcon” service.

High-altitude airports in the 32,000-mile route network of Colombian flag carrier Avianca— such as Quito (9,220ft) and home base Bogotá (8,260ft)—made the high performance 720B the natural choice for the airline’s first turbine-powered hardware, initially appearing on the New York–Montego Bay–Kingston–Bogotá route on November 24, 1961.

While waiting for its initial 720 delivery, Continental’s existing fleet of 707s had been worked so hard that N70773 had become the first Boeing jetliner to clock up 10,000 hours. The foremost 720 delivery took place on April 30, 1962. However, the period turned out to be a tragic one for the airline when, on May 22, a 707 was blown up in midair for insurance reasons by a suicide bomber (the tragedy was the basis for the plot of the bestselling novel and box office blockbuster Airport). As a result, the 720s were rushed into service on routes from California to Texas and Chicago, then Dallas–Midland/Odessa– Albuquerque– Denver, followed by Amarillo, Phoenix, El Paso and Tucson as more frames came into service and the capacity squeeze on the rapidly-expanding carrier began to ease.

Starting in April 1962, El Al operated two 720Bs from Tel Aviv to European ports, as well as on a long-haul route to Johannesburg via Tehran—avoiding the airspace of unfriendly nations—which meant a 16-hour trip with two complete crews on board and 25 course changes along the way.

Ethiopia’s high-altitude capital, Addis Ababa, 7,500ft above sea level, made the sporty 720B a perfect introduction to jet service for Ethiopian Airlines. Their first two machines were flown together from Seattle via New York, Madrid, Athens to Addis Ababa, arriving on December 3, 1962. Inaugural service took place on January 15, 1963, for Addis Ababa–Asmara–Nairobi; the next day, the return flight continued northwest out of Ethiopia to Athens and Madrid.

Another exotic carrier that took delivery of the 720 as its first turbine equipment was Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), which began jet service on February 12, 1962, flying from Karachi to London twice weekly via Tehran, Geneva and Frankfurt, and twice weekly via Tehran, Beirut and Rome. Twice-weekly service soon followed to Dhaka (then the provincial capital of East Pakistan, which would later secede to become Bangladesh). In April 1962, London service extended to New York, and Moscow was added.

After undergoing intensive crew training by TWA at Kansas City, Saudia began jet service with a 720 flight on the busy route from Jeddah to Beirut on March 15, 1962.

Riyadh, Dhahran, Cairo and Bombay soon followed.

The last carrier to place new 720s into service was plucky little Pacific Northern Airlines, based up in Anchorage, which put the first of its two machines into service on the run down to Seattle on April 27, 1962, followed by service to Ketchikan and Juneau.

THE GOLDEN YEARS

As 720s continued rolling off the line at Renton, the initial 16 airlines expanded service. By 1962, United served 25 cities with its 720s, including nine flights a day in the busy SFO–LAX market. The last non-fan 720 at American was converted and returned to service as a B model in February ‘62 and its fleet grew to 25 machines. Western kept adding new planes in small batches until its fleet reached 27, including the 154th and last 720B to be built, delivered to Western on September 8, 1967. At one point, its entire fleet was standardized on Electras and 720s.

TWA leased four Northwest 720s and, in July 1962, began service from New York to Kansas City. However, the lease was short-lived and TWA standardized on the 707 and returned the four 720s by the end of October.

Lufthansa used six of the type on its European network and to add capacity to New York, with a stop in Shannon, in summer ‘62. October 3, marked the introduction of a new stopping service across Asia, routing Frankfurt–Munich–Rome– Cairo–Dhahran–Karachi–Calcutta– Bangkok–Hong Kong. In April ‘65, the German carrier inaugurated Sydney via Athens, Karachi, Bangkok, Singapore and Darwin. European destinations included Vienna, Madrid, Barcelona and Las Palmas. They were sold in pairs to Pan Am; the last one departing in February 1966.

Pan Am, which had ordered over 100 707s, never bought 720s from Boeing but acquired three ex-American Airlines and six ex-Lufthansa machines to operate shorter international services to the Caribbean and Central America until the early 1970s.

On April 29, 1964, PIA made history by becoming the first non-communist airline to operate to China, routing Dhaka (then part of Pakistan)–Guangzhou (then Canton)–Shanghai with its 720s. As the decade wore on, it added six secondhand aircraft, five from Western and one from Alia/Royal Jordanian. It flew its 720s right up to the end of the 1980s.

A notable incident in Western Airlines’ service began on June 2, 1972, when a Vietnam vet and his girlfriend hijacked a 720 and, after letting off half the passengers in San Francisco and stopping in New York to pick up fuel and a navigator, flew across the Atlantic to Algeria, where they were granted political asylum. This was and remains the longest-distance hijacking in American history.

The 1970s saw most of the initial customers beginning to sell their fleets. United and Eastern never converted their 720s to B models, and began to retire them around the turn of the decade. A few went to travel clubs and charter operators such as Trans Polar and AeroAmerica, which grew their turbojet fleet of 720s to 11 aircraft for a mix of charter operations—including holiday flights in Europe out of a hub at West Berlin, and scheduled flights such as Seattle to Spokane— until shutting down in 1982. Alaska Airlines bought the three Pacific Western 720s and one from United for some interim capacity, parking the fleet in 1975.

Six of the United turbojet fleet went to a Miami-based start-up, Air Belize; three were all-Economy 132-seaters and three were freighters. The operation ended in 1980, and one, N64696, became a Miami fixture, parked in the front yard of the George T. Baker Aviation School for student mechanics to tinker with until it was scrapped in 2000.

Another second home for turbojet 720s was the Dominican Republic—Aeromar flew two on passenger services, as, until 1977, did Aerovias Quisqueyana, while Hispaniola Airways flew from Puerto Plata to Miami and New York until 1984.

Some turbojet 720s found work with European carriers—such as Calair in Germany and Conair of Scandinavia—which each took five from Eastern.

The 720Bs with turbofans found second careers at better known airlines—Olympic, the Greek flag carrier, took seven from Northwest for its European network from 1972 until 1980; Somali Airlines took three from Lufthansa for its base in Mogadishu, and Air Malta leased and later bought two PIA 720Bs, adding six from Western and flying them right up to October 1989. Ariana Afghan operated one ex-Pan Am aircraft out of Kabul on multi-stop services to Europe from April 1972 until 1980.

British charter carrier Monarch Airlines operated seven 720Bs between 1974 and 1983—five of which being ex-Northwest and a pair from American. Danish holiday airline Maersk also flew five ex-Northwest 720Bs until 1981, when they migrated to Conair to replace their less-efficient fleet of five ex-Eastern 720 turbojets.

The biggest operator of second-hand 720s was Lebanon’s Middle East Airlines, who operated 21 720Bs over thirty years; 11 of which were destroyed in the Lebanese civil war. Their odyssey began with the short-term lease of three Ethiopian Airlines 720s in 1966. American sold nine -023Bs to the Beirut-based carrier in 1969, followed by four more, the last arriving in May 1973. Three -047Bs from Western were bought in 1974, bringing the fleet to 16. Once the war started in 1975, the numbers began to drop, beginning with the tragic bombing of OD-AFT over Saudi Arabia en route to Dubai on New Year’s Day 1976. Then, ODAGE was wrecked while parked when it was hit by a shell on June 27. The two lost aircraft were replaced by a pair of -047Bs from Western Airlines and an uneasy peace settled on the capital for the rest of the 70s, until OD-AFR was destroyed by a dynamite charge shortly after landing back at Beirut from Tripoli (Libya) in 1980.

Israeli fighter jets destroyed four 720Bs (and a pair of 707s) on the ground in June 1982, and one more in August. In August 1985, two 720Bs were laid waste by the shelling of MEA’s parking area. In the late 80s, hostilities around the capital of Beirut became so bad that air travelers from the east side of the city were unable to reach the airport by surface transport, so MEA opened up a twice-a-day rotation to Kleyate, 61 miles away, using their 720s to feed traffic that would normally have arrived by private car and taxi to their international network.

The war ended in 1991, with regular 720 operations coming to an end around the same time, although the type was active for crew training and ad hoc equipment substitutions. As post-war traffic levels increased dramatically, two aircraft, OD-AGB and -AFM, were returned to service in June 1994 (-AGB, built in 1960, was, at the time, the oldest flying jetliner in the world). In December 1995, these two brave soldiers finally left Lebanon for new lives as flying test beds at Pratt & Whitney Canada.

On a lighter note, 720s were used in the 1970s by many rock bands. Best known was Starship I, ex-United -022 turbojet N7201U, which had $1 million spent on its forty- seat VIP interior in 1973, before flying the likes of Led Zeppelin and Elton John around the US on concert tours. Led Zeppelin later also chartered Caesar’s Chariot N7224U, another pimped-out 720 with a similar provenance, which saw service with the Bee Gees the following year.

Five 720s passed through the hands of McCulloch Corporation, which used the aircraft to fly potential buyers to see land sites for sale in Arkansas, Colorado, Nevada and Arizona throughout the 70s. For extra revenue, they did the occasional charter for NASA, sports teams and rock bands.

In 1978, Saudi Prince Nawab Bin Abdul Aziz acquired a Western -047B for his own private transport. In 1980, it was obtained by Sheik Kamal Adham and, in 1988, it was sold to JAR Aircraft Service and flew VIP charters out of Beirut until the early 2000s; it remains parked in Malta to this day.

From December 1971 until February 1996, Taiwan, aka the Republic of China, used ex-Northwest Orient -051B as a head-of- state aircraft, with its serial number 18351 becoming its military registration.

Several 720s were used as flying test beds. From 1987 until July 2008, Allied Signal, later Honeywell, flew an ex-NW -051B out of Phoenix Sky Harbor and used it in the certification of several engines. In 1972, Boeing repurchased two 720s—a turbojet -025 from Trans Polar to develop anti-submarine warfare technology (eventually parked in 1979), and an -051B from Conair in 1987 to trail missile warning systems, high accuracy navigation systems, and electronic warfare systems, until it was parked in 1992.

In 1989, Hughes Aircraft bought a 720 from Ethiopian Airlines and converted it to a flying laboratory for acoustic emissions tests known as the Advanced Infrared Measurement System, before handing it over to the US military to join the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) from 1993 until retirement in 1998.

The most spectacular experimental use of a 720 was the sacrifice of the FAA’s own N113 in a remote-controlled crash in the California desert on December 1, 1984. The intention of the project, called the Controlled Impact Demonstration, was to study the effectiveness of a fuel additive that it was hoped would inhibit ignition in a crash, and also to investigate the crashworthiness of aircraft seats and structure. During the final approach, the aircraft got low and slow, and began a divergent rolling motion. Since the data acquisition systems had been activated, the flight was committed to impact, which was more violent than intended. Number three engine exploded and the cabin was ruptured by posts cemented to the runway to simulate obstacles encountered in an off-airport crash scenario. The massive resulting fire represented a significant setback for the experimental fuel, but the data collected on crash survivability was deemed a success and just as important.

The 720 era, which lasted almost 53 years, came to an end on May 9, 2012, when Pratt & Whitney delivered C-FETB to Canada’s National Aviation Museum at CFB Trenton. Other 720s on display are the Taiwanese head-of-state aircraft at Kangshan AFB near Koahsiung, and an Avianca machine at the Children’s Museum of Bogotá. PIA has kept one of its fleet at its planetarium in Lahore.

While the 720 was only ever intended as a stop-gap before dedicated short- and medium-haul machines such as the 727 and 737 came along, the type was the first jet to be seen at many airports and to be flown by over half of its customer airlines; it went on to serve hundreds of airlines and millions of passengers for more than half a century—a remarkable achievement for the baby of the 707 family.