Malaysia Airlines MH777

Published in March 2015 issue

By Christopher Varady

I assume that it would be difficult for any traveler booking a flight on Malaysia Airlines’ (MH) Boeing 777 not to think of the two tragic incidents of 2014. Even a seasoned traveler would surely wonder if taking such a flight would be bad luck. I went ahead with the booking, reminding myself of the common sense that Malaysia Airlines remains an airline of extreme professionalism and of the fact that the good men and women of Boeing have built one of the greatest aircraft ever to fly. Rather than on fear or superstition, my thoughts were more on remembrance and reverence during this experience.

Malaysia Airlines

Flight: MH103

Dhaka, Bangladesh (DAC)

Kuala Lumpur (KUL)

Equipment: Boeing 777-2H6(ER)

CHECK-IN

Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport is as hectic and over-crowded as the city itself. After battling heavy traffic to get to the airport, I found that the departures hall was equally as busy. Fortunately, with only one suitcase, I was able to navigate through the crowds to the first security check. Passengers are required to have their luggage scanned immediately upon entering the building.

With that first hurdle jumped, I proceeded to the Malaysia Airlines check-in desk. Even two and a half hours before departure, all the check-in desks had a substantial line in front of them. However, I used my oneworld Ruby status (through Qatar Airways) to check in at the Business Class desk, where only one passenger was in front of me.

The check-in clerk—wearing MH’s signature sarong kebaya dress—was friendly and welcoming. After confirming that I indeed had the window seat that I had booked, she offered me the boarding pass and wished me a safe flight. Boarding pass in hand, I battled my way through another large crowd in front of the entrance to the immigration desks. Fortunately, once through the bottleneck at the door, the desk for foreign citizens had only two people in line. I was able to quickly pass through the formalities.

With my Priority Pass having just expired two days previously, I was expecting to have to wait in a massive, crowded departures hall. However, the Sky Lounge offered access for a payment of 1,725 Bangladeshi Taka (about US $23), which I gladly paid. The lounge had the feel of a spa, with a quiet atmosphere and plenty of staff to attend to all the guests’ needs. Two waiters were permanently on station, as well as a male and a female attendant for the men’s and women’s restrooms, respectively. As the lounge staff were wearing nametags of the Westin (Dhaka’s premier luxury hotel), I assumed that they had been trained by the chain, as was confirmed by their attentive service. Catering was buffet style and of excellent quality. On offer were three types of rice, fish in a lemon butter sauce, a spicy beef curry dish, and chicken stirfry. Unfortunately for those lookingfor a drink, the dry policy of Bangladesh also applies to the airport and no alcohol was available.

[tribulant_slideshow gallery_id=”300″]

BOARDING AND INFLIGHT

Upon my arriving at Gate 1, a long line was present for the departure. From my spot, I could see the MH 777-200 at the gate. A booming metropolis such as Kuala Lumpur naturally attracts a wide range of visitors, and the passengers on this flight seemed to include a whole breakdown of society, from wealthy Bangladeshis to a large number of migrant workers headed for employment opportunities in Malaysia’s construction, manufacturing/factory and domestic services sectors.

At the gate, an agent took the boarding passes and then directed each passenger through the security screening specific to the gate. No one bothered to—nor was asked to— remove laptops, liquids, shoes or other paraphernalia that we are used to taking out of carry-on bags in other countries. When the metal detector beeped, a quick brush of the hand near the pockets was the only further screening performed. Needless to say, the process did not inspire confidence. From there, passengers waited in an over-crowded hall where there were no toilets available. After about half an hour, Malaysia Airlines agents made the announcement to board Business Class and families, but this seemed to be largely ignored by the huge rush of people who lurched toward the boarding door. After quite a while, Economy Class was called and the crowd rushed forward again.

I felt that Malaysia’s unusual seating configuration of 2-5-2 (rather than 3-4-3) for the 777-200 actually helped the boarding process go swiftly. People on the sides were able to stow their carryon bags and get seated more quickly. The boarding process ran just a few minutes late but I didn’t think anything of it. Once everyone was seated, we proceeded to sit and wait. After about 20 minutes, the passengers became restless and anxious, complaining to the crew. Finally, the captain announced that Dhaka Airport was under a ground stop as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was returning from a regional meeting in Nepal. All tarmac activity was required to stop, meaning that neither luggage nor cargo could be loaded. We waited for one additional hour, with passengers complaining vociferously. The cabin crew handled the complaining graciously, explaining that the airline would do everything it could to ensure that passenger inconvenience would be minimized.

Finally, after a one hour and 15 minute wait, the captain informed us that we were ready for push-back. Upon taxiing, I noticed a diverse fleet of an A310, an MD-80, and an ATR72 belonging to United Airways (4H/UBD) all lined up on the tarmac. After a beautifully smooth take-off roll, we glided gently into the steamy skies above Dhaka. It wasn’t until the seat belt sign was turned off that we finally rose above the haze and into the clear blue skies.

Almost immediately after the seat belt sign was switched off, the crew began to distribute the meals. Rather than the crass questions of “chicken or beef?” the crew described each meal as “chicken with pilau rice” or “lamb with potatoes.” I appreciated that nice touch. I chose the lamb, which was accompanied by a chickpea salad, dinner roll, and some type of pudding-like desert that was too runny to interest me. While the taste was rather predictable for airplane food, the crew’s service was exceptionally graceful. Malaysia Airlines serves alcohol, and I chose an Australian red wine with dinner.

The flight crew served passengers in my cabin from back to front. Upon reaching the front, the crew began a second drink service while passengers were still eating. I had never encountered this on another airline and thought it to be a generous touch. About 30 minutes later, when the crew came to pick up the trays, they offered yet a third drink service. I found this to be a generous and caring treatment of Economy Class passengers that even other “Five Star” airlines do not provide.

The passengers settled in for the three and a half hour flight. I found Malaysia’s seat (of course the B777 is used on much longer flights tan this one) to be quite comfortable. There seems to be a trend among airlines to use slimline seats for long-haul flights and shrink seat width to 17 inches in Economy Class. Such inhumane conditions for fare-paying passengers seem unbearable on today’s long flights. However, I was glad to see that MH offered ample space for legroom, seat width, and seat padding.

While the IFE system had about 40 movies on offer, I had to prepare for my meetings in Kuala Lumpur and chose to work for the remainder of the flight. I noticed the generous legroom on the aircraft when, even though the person in front of me had reclined her seat, I was still able to open my laptop and work. On two occasions, before approaching some clouds, the captain turned on the Fasten Seat Belt sign. Although we encountered only very light turbulence, I wondered if this cautionary approach was the airline’s way of inspiring extra confidence in its passengers.

[tribulant_slideshow gallery_id=”301″]

ARRIVAL

After three hours and 35 minutes in the air, we descended into the cloudy, stormy skies above Kuala Lumpur. Despite the city’s normally temperamental weather, we glided into KUL without turbulence. Once at the gate, I saw the airport’s passenger-pleasing design and walked directly up to the immigration counter without any wait at all. Malaysia requires visitors to scan their two index fingers but, otherwise, the immigration clearance process was effortless.

Once in the baggage hall, I collected my suitcase and passed through customs easily. KUL is well organized and has plenty of shopping and food outlets, even for arriving passengers. The KLIA Ekspres train station is directly in the airport, and offers a 33-minute ride to KL Sentral station.

OVERALL

Malaysia Airlines’ Economy Class service was comfortable and dignified. The extra drink services and the comfortable seats were a pleasant bonus on a three-and-half-hour flight, and would surely be well appreciated on very-long-haul flights. I felt KUL to be a world-class home base for Malaysia Airlines, meaning that both O&D and transit passengers can have a positive experience whether in the air or on the ground.