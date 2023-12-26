Best Airline Christmas Ads of 2023

DALLAS — As we enjoy the holiday season, let’s explore some of the most captivating advertisements from airlines worldwide that are sure to add a touch of aviation magic to this special time of the year.

Air Canada

Air Canada’s Christmas ad for 2023, titled “Once Upon a Tree,” tells the heartwarming tale of two nutcracker bears who, despite being separated, embark on a heroic journey to reunite during the holiday season with the assistance of Air Canada.

This animated holiday spot seamlessly combines advanced CGI technology with hand-painted brushstrokes, creating a visually captivating experience. The ad features the enchanting voice of singer-songwriter Charlotte Cardin, and the French version includes a rendition of “Une Chance Qu’on S’a” by Jean-Pierre Ferland, while the English version showcases Bryan Adams’ timeless hit “Everything I Do (I Do It For You).”

The ad will be available for various durations and will be showcased on both paid and organic social media platforms, Air Canada’s in-flight entertainment system, as well as television and cinema screens throughout Canada. Air Canada is also enhancing its in-flight entertainment offerings by introducing holiday-themed films and providing a special holiday dinner on select flights.

Air New Zealand

To uphold tradition while offering a unique twist on Christmas themes, Air New Zealand (NZ) embarked on a campaign that aimed to highlight the genuine care of its staff and showcase the extraordinary efforts they make to ensure a delightful Christmas experience for every passenger. Departing from the usual narratives, the airline crafted a captivating story that takes viewers on an entertaining journey.

The narrative unfolds with a flight attendant navigating through a whimsical world filled with flying candy canes, NZ lounge challenges, and even a comically slow car chase. Each scene captures the viewer’s attention and draws them into the enchanting story, showcasing the airline’s commitment to delivering exceptional service playfully and engagingly.

From start to finish, this journey is meant to signify the dedication and care of its employees. It emphasizes the airline’s unwavering commitment to creating memorable experiences for passengers during the holiday season and beyond.

British Airways

To add a final festive touch this Christmas, British Airways (BA) and London Heathrow Airport (LHR) have joined forces to create a truly magical experience for passengers. Those departing from BA’s Terminal 5 at LHR will be transported into a winter wonderland before they even board their flights.

To bring this enchanting vision to life, the airline has collaborated with a renowned British artist who has crafted a captivating Christmas display along the pathway connecting the main lounges. The design will feature “snow graffiti” alongside a picturesque British skyline adorned with pristine, fluffy snow, creating a truly immersive and festive atmosphere.

To further enhance the holiday experience, BA has curated a special menu for long-haul flights during the holiday season. Passengers in both economy and premium economy can indulge in a classic roast turkey dinner paired with a delectable mince pie. Business-class travelers will be treated to a mouthwatering British roast turkey, followed by a delightful chocolate-orange mousse. First-class passengers will enjoy a sumptuous chestnut-stuffed British roast turkey accompanied by all the festive trimmings, topped off with a decadent chocolate yule log.

As an extra treat for first-class passengers, those with reservations on December 24th and 25th will receive a specially crafted, hand-painted Christmas ornament. This commemorative holiday decoration depicts a snowy Christmas scene with charming pine trees, a festive red ribbon, and the iconic BA logo. It’s the perfect keepsake to adorn the Christmas tree and cherish the memories of their luxurious journey.

Hawaiian Airlines

Hawaiian Airlines released a heartwarming music video titled “Aloha Mele Kalikimaka Ia’ Oe” on Christmas Eve. The video showcases a beautifully adorned home where friends and family, known as ‘ohana, gather around the Christmas tree.

Led by the talented Hawaiian music trio Ho’okena, they joyfully sing along to the upbeat melody. The song extends warm wishes for a joyful Christmas and encourages everyone to embrace the spirit of the season with open hearts.

The video also features some of the airline’s esteemed crew members, such as Kalenaku and Kala’e Parish, who serve as flight attendants. Kawehi Kamakele, another flight attendant, and Skyler Kamaka, a first officer for the Boeing 717-200, join in the festive dancing. Meanwhile, Kelan Kamaka and Patrick Kamaka, both captains of the Boeing 717, delight in the music and join the celebration with their dancing moves.

SWISS International Airlines

SWISS International Air Lines (LX) has embraced the holiday spirit with their festive campaign called LXmas With You, designed to celebrate the Advent season. The carrier launched the LXmas campaign, accompanied by an exciting raffle, to bring joy to both travelers and those staying at home. Participants can win a range of surprises by engaging with LX’s social media channels.

In addition to the raffle, SWISS has introduced an immersive digital experience for their audience. Through augmented reality filters on Instagram and TikTok, users can explore up to four enchanting LX Christmas worlds while also increasing their chances of winning a raffle prize.

To spread the LX Christmas magic throughout their system, two aircraft, an Airbus A340-300 (HB-JMA) and an Airbus A320-200 (HB-IJJ), have been adorned with special red noses. This festive touch adds a whimsical and cheerful element to the airline’s fleet.

For a truly unique experience, VR goggles are available at Zurich Airport (ZRH). Travelers and visitors can indulge in the future first-class cabin of the new ‘SWISS Senses’ customer experience concept, all within a delightfully festive setting. This innovative addition allows individuals to immerse themselves in the luxurious and comfortable ambiance that SWISS aims to provide.

With their LXmas With You campaign, Swiss International Air Lines has created an engaging and magical experience for passengers and followers alike, capturing the essence of the holiday season and spreading joy throughout their system.

These captivating holiday ads from airlines aim to provide travelers with a memorable and enjoyable experience during the festive season. We, too, want to share our best wishes with all our readers, so be sure to check out the best holiday ads from airports worldwide this holiday later this week. In the meantime, Happy Holidays from Airways!

Featured image: Air New Zealand 2023 Christmas Ad. Photo: Air New Zealand via YouTube