Berlin Airport Implements AI for Aircraft Handling Operations

DALLAS — Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER) has become the first airport in Germany to introduce an AI system to optimize aircraft handling processes on the airport apron.

This digital turnaround system utilizes live cameras and AI-based software to analyze aircraft handling in real-time. By providing recommendations to the operational decision-makers at the airport control center (ACC) during delays or deviations, the system enables process partners to react promptly, make necessary changes, and handle aircraft more efficiently.

The ultimate goal is to enhance punctuality and overall efficiency at BER.

BER at dawn. Photo: Dominik Csordás/Airways

Benefits of the Digital Turnaround System

In the initial phase, the digital turnaround system was installed in 16 handling positions near the terminal. These positions are equipped with cameras connected to the system, enabling real-time analysis. Over the summer, 33 handling positions will be equipped with the necessary technology. The software solution used for this system is called TurnaroundControl and is provided by Assaia, a leading company in the field.

The implementation of this software marks a significant milestone for the airport. Aletta von Massenbach, CEO of Flughafen Berlin Brandenburg GmbH, emphasized that digitalization aims to create added value. The Digital Turnaround system facilitates the more efficient utilization of infrastructure.

It enhances the stability of handling processes performed by various partners, ultimately improving passenger travel experience. The AI-powered software also assists airport employees in effectively managing parallel, time-critical processes and making informed decisions.

Berlin Airport. Photo: Dominik Csordás/Airways

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Aviation

Dr. Volker Wissing, the federal minister for digital and transport, highlighted the importance of AI in the aviation industry in maintaining international competitiveness. Implementing AI technology allows airports to address staff shortages strategically, optimize the use of limited infrastructure, and reduce costs in the long run.

Wissing added that BER’s pioneering role in implementing AI for aircraft handling demonstrates its commitment to harnessing digital technologies to cope with the increasing growth in air traffic and ensure seamless operations even during peak periods.

Featured image: BER-Terminal 1 – Luftbild. Photo: © Günter Wicker/Flughafen Berlin Brandenburg GmbH. Article source: aviationpros.com