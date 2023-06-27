Azorra Aviation to Lease Two A220s to Breese

DALLAS – Azzora Aviation, the commercial aircraft lessor, is leasing a pair of Airbus A220-300s to Breeze Airways (MX). The aircraft will be the first deliveries to the airline from Airbus’ Mirabel plant in Quebec, Canada.

Taken from Azorra’s firm order book of 22 A220s, the aircraft will be delivered early next year and join MX’s own A220s. The aircraft will be used to plug the gap of A220 delivery delays.

Founder and CEO of Breeze, David Neeleman said, “We are excited to partner with our friends at Azorra to connect underserved communities across the US and bring “Seriously Nice” service to traveler’s coast to coast. There is simply no aircraft of similar size today that offers the same economic and environmental efficiency as the A220.”

Image: Airbus.

Azorra Comments

Meanwhile, Azzora CEO John Evans added, “We are thrilled to be continuing our long, well-established relationship with David Neeleman and the team at Breeze. The A220 is a modern and environmentally friendly aircraft that is the ideal choice for Breeze’s expanding point-to-point route network across the US. We look forward to supporting Breeze with its plan to democratize sustainable travel.”

Azorra ordered the A220 in January 2002, including 20 -300s and a pair of ACJ TwoTwenty aircraft, the biz jet variant of Airbus’ popular airliner. The lessor has relationships with over 100 airlines in over 70 countries. On the second day of this year’s Paris Air Show, it announced the lease of a pair of A220-300s to TAAG-Angola Airlines (DT), scheduled for delivery in 2024.

Featured Image: N214BZ, Breeze Airways Airbus A220-300 @KPVU. Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways