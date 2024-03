Avianca Revives 10 Seasonal U.S. Routes This Summer

DALLAS — Avianca Airlines (AV) recently announced the revival of ten seasonal nonstop routes from the United States to Latin America. This expansion makes AV one of the airlines with the most comprehensive networks for nonstop travel to Latin America.

The routes will provide easy access for U.S. travelers to popular tourist destinations in Latin America, including Colombia, Guatemala, Honduras, Costa Rica, and more. Most of these flights are scheduled to begin operations in early June. Latin American cities include San Salvador, Guatemala City, San José, Cali, San Pedro de Sula, Cartagena, Pereira, and Medellín.

Rolando Damas, Avianca Airline’s country officer in the U.S. and sales director for North America, Central America, and the Caribbean, expressed his satisfaction with the revival of these seasonal routes, especially during increased demand. Avianca remains committed to providing convenient and accessible nonstop flights to Latin America’s most beautiful destinations.

Tickets for these flights can be purchased through the airline’s website, the call center, and travel agencies. Avianca offers over 75 destinations in 25 countries across the Americas and Europe.

Avianca N755AV A320-214(WL). Photo: Otto Kirchof/airways

Itineraries for the Revived Seasonal Routes

Flight Number Route Departure Time Arrival Time Frequencies Start Date AV526 San Salvador – Las Vegas 09:30 13:40 Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday June 01 AV527 Las Vegas – San Salvador 15:00 20:55 Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday June 01 AV630 Guatemala City- Chicago 09:15 14:40 Wednesday, Friday, Sunday June 02 AV631 Chicago –Guatemala City 16:00 19:15 Wednesday, Friday, Sunday June 02 AV662 San José – Washington 16:55 23:35 Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday June 01 AV663 Washington – San José 01:05 03:35 Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday June 02 AV422 San Salvador – Orlando 09:00 13:55 Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday June 02 AV423 Orlando – San Salvador 15:35 16:30 Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday June 02 AV38 Cali – Miami 09:35 14:20 Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday June 02 AV38 Cali – Miami 11:35 16:20 Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday June 18 AV39 Miami – Cali 15:55 18:35 Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday June 02 AV99 Miami – Cali 17:55 20:35 Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday June 18 AV664 San Pedro de Sula – New York 03:40 10:00 Monday, Thursday, Saturday June 03 AV665 New York – San Pedro de Sula 11:20 13:45 Monday, Thursday, Saturday June 03 AV64 Cartagena – New York 21:40 03:35 Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday June 02 AV65 New York – Cartagena 04:55 08:55 Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday June 03 AV206 Pereira – New York 18:45 01:20 Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, Sunday June 13 AV207 New York – Pereira 02:40 07:20 Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday June 14 AV202 Medellín – Orlando 10:10 15:05 Monday, Wednesday, Friday June 14 AV236 Medellín – Orlando 06:50 11:45 Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday June 18 AV203 Orlando – Medellín 16:45 19:30 Monday, Wednesday, Friday June 14 AV237 Orlando – Medellín 13:25 16:10 Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday June 18 AV62 Cali – New York 21:40 04:15 Monday, Wednesday, Friday June 19 AV63 New York – Cali 05:35 10:25 Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday June 20

Featured image: N692AV Avianca Airbus A321 KLAX/LAX. Photo: Tony Bordelais/Airways