Video: Last-Minute Go-Around By British Airways 787-9 At London-Heathrow

LONDON — During a visit to London-Heathrow earlier this month, I managed to capture this spectacular go-around by a British Airways Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, as it came in from Toronto, operating flight BA98.

Go-arounds are very common at major hubs like London-Heathrow. But what really made this go-around more special was that it was executed at the very last minute.

The go-around was caused by a British Airways Airbus A319, landing on a shuttle flight, which failed to vacate the runway on time.

This resulted in quite a site, with the 787 aborting its landing right in front of where all the spotters were located.

The powerful roar of the two Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 engines, at full power, was quite spectacular.