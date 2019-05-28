Airways Magazine

Video: Last-Minute Go-Around By British Airways 787-9 At London-Heathrow

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • First Airbus A350-1000 For Virgin Atlantic Takes Off (+Photos) MIAMI — Virgin Atlantic’s first Airbus A350-1000 took off on its maiden flight out of Toulouse-Blagnac Airport. The airline’s first A350-1000 will be delivered later this year and will replace...
  • How Airlines Handle Currency Conversion Few industries are as truly international as the airline industry, which means that currency conversion is something that airlines have to deal with almost constantly. Whether flying from home or returning,...
  

Video: Last-Minute Go-Around By British Airways 787-9 At London-Heathrow

Video: Last-Minute Go-Around By British Airways 787-9 At London-Heathrow
May 28
09:49 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

LONDON — During a visit to London-Heathrow earlier this month, I managed to capture this spectacular go-around by a British Airways Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, as it came in from Toronto, operating flight BA98.

Go-arounds are very common at major hubs like London-Heathrow. But what really made this go-around more special was that it was executed at the very last minute.

The go-around was caused by a British Airways Airbus A319, landing on a shuttle flight, which failed to vacate the runway on time.

This resulted in quite a site, with the 787 aborting its landing right in front of where all the spotters were located.

The powerful roar of the two Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 engines, at full power, was quite spectacular.

Comments
0
Tags
Boeing 787British Airways
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Daniel Sander

Daniel Sander

A Scottish Avgeek, based in Prestwick Scotland. Has a massive passion for Aviation, runs a YouTube channel with over 6,000 Subscribers, Studies Travel & Tourism and writes for Airways during his free time.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

Would you feel safe flying on a Boeing 737 MAX once the grounding is lifted?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 747 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways San Francisco Seattle Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines US Airways Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

Would you feel safe flying on a Boeing 737 MAX once the grounding is lifted?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2019. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0