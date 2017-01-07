This Month in the Airways: Painting an Aircraft

Here’s the summary of our newest issue, just for you! The 251st issue of Airways Magazine since 1994:

This issue begins with a very special Airways Feature. Our Publisher and Editor-in-chief ENRIQUE PERRELLA brings us a fabulous behind-the-scenes at the process of painting an aircraft, after a visit to International Aerospace Coatings in Italy, showing how a tired-looking airliner seemingly turns new, over a short period of time.

And talking about new airliners, BK TAN offered an exhaustive travel review on his trip on Singapore Airlines’ Airbus A350-900 nonstop service from Singapore to San Francisco. Coincidentally, this aircraft was the 10,000th Airbus ever delivered.

RONALD KUHLMANN recalls the short timeline of Air Croatia, the flag carrier of the Balkan country—an airline that, in his own words, offers “more than a comfortable flight.”

In this month in the Airchive, our History Editor DAVID H. STRINGER, narrates the old days of West Coast Airlines (WCA), and how the airline evolved throughout the decades before merging with Pacific Air Lines and Bonanza Air Lines to form Air West in 1968.

Aviation has a long-standing folklore in Germany, and the Technik Museum Speyer owns one of the largest aircraft collections in Europe. SEBASTIAN SCHMITZ made a report on his visit to this spectacular museum, with a vast collection. A treat for avgeeks!

Also, ALAN CARTER recounts a recent in-flight experience anecdote, in which Enrique Perrella joined onboard the charter Spanish Airlines Wamos Air, in a Boeing 747-400 flight from Madrid to Caracas, in a flight operated on behalf of Conviasa.

last, but no least, LUIGI VALLERO had the opportunity to explore the wealthy and diverse history of Rand Airport, which is a living monument to South Africa’s marvelous aviation legacy.

That’s a wrap for this issue, AvGeeks. Until the next one! We’d love to talk more about this issue, but wouldn’t you prefer to discovery it yourself? Now available at our Store and on the newsstands!