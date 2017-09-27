Updated: The Airways Aid to Puerto Rico – First Flight Is Airborne!

UPDATE: OUR FIRST FLIGHT IS ON ITS WAY TO PUERTO RICO!

MIAMI – The Airways Aid is up in the air on its way to Aguadilla, Puerto Rico on board a Spirit Airbus A321 that just departed Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Track our flight here:

https://www.flightradar24.com/data/flights/nk8061#f03e7b8

We have gathered around 35,000 pounds of supplies and this figure is climbing!

Operation Puerto Rico Care Lift’s 1st Flight is Airborne! With $85K & 35,000 lbs in supplies @SpiritAirlines has come through big time lift! pic.twitter.com/U8rDZJ76LG — Chris Sloan (@airchive) September 27, 2017

Donations are all the way up to $55,000 in cash plus $40,000 in direct supply donations.

Our first wave of supplies went out this morning on a Spirit jet. The airline is providing us with massive amounts of lift to multiple cities in Puerto Rico, beginning with Aguadilla today and then San Juan.

The incredible amount of cargo we’re flying to Puerto Rico is too much for the initial CargoNation Convair / DC-3s to handle alone. We’ve had to put in backups and Spirit has come onboard in a big way.

We’re still looking for the additional lift. If you can help, let us know!

Flight Leaves on Wednesday!

The Airways Aid has secured the first flight to Puerto Rico to depart tomorrow at 8:00 AM with almost 9,000lbs of supplies headed for Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, a part of the island that has been cut off!

We have managed to gather over $65,000 in cash, and supply donations.

We would like to wholeheartedly thank all of you that have donated to this Operation Puerto Rico CareLift!

An additional tip of the hat to Ion Media and Hemisphere Media, owners of WAPA-TV4, who have contributed in a huge way! You all have come through big time for Lara Richardson’s mission to bring much-needed aid and hope to her enchanted island. This would not be possible without our humble partner airline who we will reveal later.

Keep donating! We’ll keep it going!

WE HAVE A PLANE! WE NEED SUPPLIES AND DONATIONS FOR PUERTO RICAN RELIEF!

Dear Airways friends,

As you know, Hurricane Maria has caused an epic humanitarian crisis in our beloved island of Puerto Rico.

The destruction is unfathomable. And with 100% of the power grid down and expected to take months for it to be repaired, people will be suffering for a very long time.

Puerto Rico is an island of 3.5 million Americans that has already been under severe economic hardship for over a decade, and largely ignored.

Our dear friend, Lara Richardson grew up in Puerto Rico and has many ties to the Island.

Together with Lara and our managing editor Chris Sloan’s sister company 2C Media, we have partnered with their OPERATION CARE-LIFT PUERTO RICO.

This effort includes sending supplies and volunteers via a chartered plane to the island beginning late next week.

Details

We are staging supplies at 2C Media / Airways and airlifting them to Puerto Rico beginning around FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 29 is a relief flight we have been able to get access to.

As of Monday afternoon, the effort has raised over $35,000 in cash and donations of supplies.

There are 3 ways to help:

You can bring or supplies to Airways / 2CMedia at 12500 Biscayne Blvd. Suite 700 North Miami, Fl 33181 c/o Nikki Coloma 305-672-8229. Send supplies to Airways / 2CMedia via an e-tailer like Walmart Amazon. Donate to the charity’s GoFundMe

Here’s what’s needed most:

Gatorade

Pedialyte

Personal Care Kits: toothpaste, toothbrushes, tampons, soap, shampoo

Water Purification Tablets

Diapers

Flashlights and Small Radios (Solar/Battery Operated)

Small Tents

Sleeping Bags

Mosquito Repellent and Bug Spray

Canned Non-Perishable Foods

First Aid Kits

Baby Formula

Gloves

Hand Sanitizer

Trash Bags

Towels

We ask you to step up and be part of this effort. Every little bit helps. Many suffering people will be very grateful as will we. We hope Mother Nature takes a chill pill and this will be the last appeal for a long while. We hope.

Thank you for making a difference.

The Airways Team.