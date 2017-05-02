Photos: Hawaiian Airlines Unveils New Livery and Brand Image

MIAMI – Hawaiian Airlines unveiled a new livery and brand image Tuesday, making modest modifications to the color scheme on the fuselage near the tail and adding the iconic maile lei (flower garland) in gray wrapped around the center of the fuselage.

The new livery was unveiled by Hawaiian CEO Mark Dunkerley on a freshly painted Boeing 717-200 jet (registration N488HA) at an employee event in Honolulu on Lei Day, a statewide annual celebration of Hawaiian culture. The new livery and branding elements will be rolled out to more than 50 aircraft (including all of Hawaiian’s scheduled new deliveries) and to Hawaiian’s network of domestic and international destinations and its web and digital properties. Repainting of all aircraft and ground service equipment will be completed by 2020.

“Our new livery embodies a stronger, more contemporary representation of Hawaiian Airlines’ culture of service and hospitality, which is the bedrock of our guest experience,” said president and CEO Mark Dunkerley, “It acknowledges our place as Hawaii’s airline and underscores the commitment our employees make every day to provide our guests with a gracious and genuine island welcome.”

The core of the new livery is still Pualani, the female icon nicknamed the “Flower of the Sky,” who has graced the tail of every Hawaiian aircraft since 1973. The floral patterns near the tail are repainted in slightly brighter hues, and “the new logo and livery emphasize Pualani by featuring her more prominently and liberating her from the floral “holding shape” of the former logo.”

Hawaiian worked with creative consultancy Lippincott on the new brand identity, focusing its efforts on front-line employees who are often the biggest beneficiaries of an exciting livery (as they engage with it nearly daily).

“So much of our visual identity, which is 15 years old, still resonated deeply with our guests and employees,” said Avi Mannis, senior vice president of marketing for Hawaiian. “Our aim was to retain the essence of our brand and arrive at a bolder, truer expression of our unique Hawaiian hospitality.”

The new livery and brand images

Hawaiian’s new logo is very similar to the 2001-2017 one, with only minor changes to streamline the image and make it sleeker.

Here is a rendering of the new livery on an Airbus A330-200.

And here is a video put out by Hawaiian discussing the rebranding effort:

Hawaiian’s logos and liveries over the years

Prior to the present re-branding, Hawaiian has had four main logos since World War II.

The first logo, introduced in 1952 added the Liwi Bird to Hawaiian’s classic design.

The actual livery on Hawaiian’s then propeller-driven fleet didn’t feature the Liwi bird, as seen on this DC-6

The Jetbird logo was introduced in 1966 to mark Hawaiian’s cutover to jet service on neighbor island routes

Just seven years later, Pualani debuted with a livery and logo that would last unchanged for nearly 28 years

Here’s the 1973-2001 livery painted onto one of Hawaiian’s new Douglas DC 9-50s in the mid-1970s

In 2001, Hawaiian unveiled the present day logo and the distinctive color palette of purple, fuchsia, and coral.

And here is the associated livery on one of Hawaiian’s Boeing 717-200.