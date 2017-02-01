Airways Magazine

The Rise of Iceland [Network Beat #9]

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • The Rise of Iceland [Network Beat #9] We head to Iceland this week in the Network Beat bonus segment of the Airways Podcast, where Creators and Co-Founders Vinay Bhaskara and Rohan Anand dissect the Whos, Whats and...
  • Lufthansa’s First Airbus A350 Readies its Entry into Service MIAMI — After over 1,700 working hours in Lufthansa’s Technik maintenance in Munich, the company has completed the passenger cabin of Lufthansa’s first Airbus A350-900. During the last three weeks,...
  • Avianca, United Airlines to Negotiate Partnership MIAMI — After several months of rumors and speculations, Avianca today announced that it is working with United Airlines to enhance and deepen the companies’ commercial and strategic relationships. 24...
  • Delta to Relocate Gates at Los Angeles MIAMI — Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) officials announce that Delta Air Lines will move four gates to Terminal 6 from their current location in Terminal 5, beginning 03:00 PST on...
  

The Rise of Iceland [Network Beat #9]

The Rise of Iceland [Network Beat #9]
February 01
14:46 2017
Print This Article

We head to Iceland this week in the Network Beat bonus segment of the Airways Podcast, where Creators and Co-Founders Vinay Bhaskara and Rohan Anand dissect the Whos, Whats and WOWs of Iceland.

We start by delving into the strategic importance of Reykjavík’s Keflavik International Airport (KEF) (1:30), paying close attention to the capacity breakdown at KEF and its unique connecting model as a transit and stoppover point between Europe and North America.

Don't miss the report of Ken Donohue on Reykjavík's two airports, available in our November 2016 issue.

Don’t miss the report of Ken Donohue on Reykjavík’s two airports, available in our November 2016 issue.

We’ll then discuss Icelandair (6:40), the largest carrier at KEF airport with over 50% of the market share, its innovative and FREE “stoppover program,” and the future of its network and commercial strategy with the 737-MAX entering the fleet later this decade to replace its workhorse 757s.

We compare this to WOW Air (11:55), comparing the use of larger, widebody and Airbus-exclusive fleet. The remainder of the episode, we’ll do some additional compare and contrasts on the successes, threats and opportunities for Icelandair and WOW, and how these two will vie for similar types of traffic flows but with one utilizing a hybrid model and the other as a fully un-bundled LCC.

In addition to playing the episode on this page, you can also subscribe to our RSS feed. In addition, you can subscribe to the show via iTunes, SoundCloud, Google Play Music, and iHeartRadio.

If you do listen to the podcast via ITunes or even if you don’t, please write us a review. That’s the best way to get more people to listen to our show!

As we evolve the format of this new Airways feature, we would love your feedback as we look to find the optimal mix. For now, consider this “Podcast Unplugged”. We’ll be adding production value enhancements as we move forward, in addition to special guests and contributors.

Please let us know your thoughts in the comments below or directly via email.

24
Tags
IcelandIcelandairKeflavikReykjavikWow Air

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Airways

Airways

A Global Review of Commercial Flight since 1994: the leading Commercial Aviation publication in North America and 35 nations worldwide. Based in Miami, Florida.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Current Issue

logo
Purchase
Subscribe

In the News

Airways International, Inc © 2017. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
error: Content is protected !!