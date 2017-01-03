Airways Magazine

Aeroflot Looking Into Potential Joint Ventures [Network Beat #8]

January 03
11:00 2017
This week in the Network Beat bonus segment of the Airways Podcast, Airways Senior Business Analyst Vinay Bhaskara and Columnist Rohan Anand discuss Aeroflot looking into potential joint ventures (0:28), the fading importance of airline alliances (0:36), and where Aeroflot is going (1:27).

