Passengers Taken Down Memory Lane At MIA Thanks To Information Screens

August 04
17:12 2017
MIAMI — At Miami International Airport, passengers will now have the chance to be taken on a trip down memory lane. In a new partnership between the Miami-Dade Aviation Department and the Lynn and Louis Wolfson II Florida Moving Image Archives at Miami Dade College, outdated flight information screens have been repurposed to display vintage aviation videos from Miami International Airport in the 1950’s and 1960’s.

WATCH: Vintage Footage of MIA From The 1950’s-1960’s

WATCH: News Footage of Celebrities At MIA From The 1950’s-1960’s

We are proud to host this video retrospective of our growth as an airport and as a community over the decades. Since it was founded in 1928, MIA has been the driving force behind Miami’s transformation into a global tourism destination, and our hope is that this entertaining film project gives passengers a greater understanding and appreciation of that history.

– Miami-Dade Aviation Director Emilio T. González

The display monitors showcasing the videos are located at MIA’s concourse F. In addition to clips of aircraft at MIA, other videos displayed include celebrities arriving at the airport from the 1950s to the 1980s; home movies filmed in Miami between the 1920s and 1960s; and the 1940s promotional film Florida: Land of Perpetual Sunshine.

