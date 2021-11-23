MIAMI – Lufthansa Technik (LHT) revealed a new concept for wide business jets with the motto “Go anywhere at any time.” The new concept involves a brand new cabin, with different lightmoods and a stunning innovation: an open-air area. It would allow passengers to have an unique view on the airport from their plane.

On its website, LHT describes itself as “the leading provider of aircraft maintenance, repair, overhaul and modification services for civil aircraft, from commercial to VIP and special mission aircraft.” The company can provide “tailored maintenance programs, modification, completion and conversion as well as innovative cabin products, material pooling or engine services.”

The company is part of the Lufthansa Group. It is an importantAirline group in Europe, owning major airlines as Lufthansa (LH), Swiss (LX), Austrian (OS), Brussels Airlines (SN) and others. LHT headquarters are in Hamburg, Germany, but it supplies its customers worldwide.

LHT provides maintenance for those airlines, and other as well. For example Vueling (VY) and LHT signed a new contract earlier this month for maintenance. Moreover, LHT provides VIP cabin conversions, and sometimes provides modern cabin concepts as the new Explorer concept for long-haul aircrafts.

The ceiling can transform into an aquarium. Photo: Lufthansa Technik

Explorer Concept

Lufthansa Technik revealed its new Explorer concept: a new, modern cabin for long-haul, wide buisness aircrafts. “we present our new pioneering cabin design for long-haul aircraft. Our Explorer design optimally fulfills your desire to go anywhere at any time to discover the world.”

Calling it a “flying hotel”, LHT wants comfort in the aircraft to be similar to a five-stars hotel on the ground. “In addition to classic room elements such as bedrooms, bathrooms, offices and conference areas, we show you a variety of new ideas.”

The company integrated a special ceiling projection system from Diehl Aerospace in the cabin. It allows passengers to bring a lot of different atmospheres in their flying jet. As the screens cover the ceiling and some sidewalls, it gives an impressive immersive experience. You can choose wether you want to see the sky around you, a more professional and serious place, or even a disco !

“We created a unique interior to exploit the full potential of the projection system for private jets. The overall look of a VIP cabin can be changed by a fingertip.” according to Michael Bork, Aircraft Interior Architect in VIP Service.

Photo: Lufthansa Technik

Photo: Lufthansa Technik

Open-air Platform

Another major innovation is the open-air seating area, on a platform four meters above the tarmac. From the platform, “you have a unique view of the airport and its surroundings as a base camp for further discoveries and excursions”

The platform can be extended by several meters to offer the passengers a unique view of the landscape. It is why LHT calls this new concept “Explorer”, as you can discover the landscape from a balcony on your airplane.

This platform would be extended through an opening door in the fuselage of the aircraft. It takes time to cut an opening on an aircraft’s fuselage, with IAI’s Boeing 777 conversion for example. However, if the aircraft was a freighter, LHT can directly use the opening, without having to cut the fuselage again.

The platform provides unique views on the airport. Photo: Lufthansa Technik

Cabin Layout

The cabin concept can accomodate six to twelve passengers for maximum comfort. However, the aircraft is customized depending on the needs, and it is possible to have more passengers onboard.

The pictures and the map are based on a corporate Airbus ACJ330. However, “this layout can also be easily transferred into any other widebody aircraft like an Airbus A350, the Boeing 787 or 777…”

Those new cabin concepts are very impressive and it would be impressive to see them applied for real. It showws how new technologies allow for even more comfort and luxury in those very big private jets.

Image: Lufthansa Technik