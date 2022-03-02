DALLAS – The “Doomsday Plane” is an unofficial designation for a class of aircraft that serves as an airborne command post in the event of nuclear war, disaster, or other large-scale conflicts that threaten important military and government infrastructure.

The United States and the Russian Federation are the only countries that have created and rejigged such aircraft. While we do not usually cover military equipment, this is a special type of aircraft given the circumstances.

On Monday, the Us launched its US$200m “Doomsday Plane” on a four-hour training mission, only hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin upgraded the readiness of his nuclear weapons in what Western leaders consider as a mere “distraction” from the Ukraine invasion.

Still, the modified Boeing 747, with the call sign ‘GORDO15’, took off from a US Air Force facility in Nebraska and undertook a mission alongside other specialized early-warning jets designed to track ballistic missiles, according to military flight-tracking websites.

National Emergency Airborne Command Post internal configuration, April 1976. Photo: US Department of Defense – http://www.gwu.edu/~nsarchiv/nukevault/ebb371/index.htm, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=18586958

Project Nightwatch

Since the 1970s, Washington has kept a fleet of “Nightwatch” command-and-control Boeing 747 E4-B aircraft on the ground to provide an airborne base for the US defense secretary and senior military officers to conduct operations in the event of a nuclear war.

These jumbo jets, officially known as National Airborne Operations Centers (NAOC) in the US, allow commanders to give orders and wage war from the air. They also have a diverse set of defense mechanisms, such as the capacity to endure electromagnetic shocks.

Routine training and preparedness flights are carried out by the aircraft, which can stay aloft for days and are intended to withstand the electromagnetic pulse from a nuclear bomb. At least one E4-B is also kept on standby 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

A right front view of an E-4 advanced airborne command post (AABNCP) on the nuclear electromagnetic pulse (EMP) simulator for testing. Photo: By Camera Operator: SGT. ERNIE STONE – ID:DF-SC-82-04165 / National Archive# NN33300514 2005-06-30Transferred from en:Image:E-4 advanced airborne command post EMP sim.jpg, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=2307361

The Boeing 747 E4-B

The E-4 series was specially modified from the Boeing 747-200B for the National Emergency Airborne Command Post (NEACP) program. The E-4 serves as a survivable mobile command post for the National Command Authority, namely the President of the United States, the Secretary of Defense, and successors

Traditional analog flight instruments are used by the jet’s crews to navigate since they are less vulnerable to cyberattacks. While the planes aren’t officially classified, they’re rarely addressed; the US Air Force, for example, won’t even admit to holding some of them. These airborne command stations were once thought to provide the best chance for a Cold War president to survive a nuclear attack.

Dozens of military specialists, strategists, and communication aides staff the doomsday planes, which would lead the president through the initial days of a nuclear war.

An E-4 on landing approach at Tinker AFB. Photo: Balon Greyjoy – Own work, CC0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=47461912

Current Status

The 4.5-hour flight to Chicago and back on Monday appeared to be exceptional in that it included many additional early-warning and command and control planes, including two “Cobra Ball” jets with the ability to track ballistic missile trajectories.

The same GORDO15 aircraft was being prepared for a second back-to-back flight later today, according to flight-tracking websites early Tuesday…”Si vis pacem, para bellum.”

Featured image: USAF E-4B Nightwatch. Photo: Masteruploader – Own work, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=69493819