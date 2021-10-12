MIAMI – The latest edition of the FAA Airplane Flying Handbook, required reading for all US pilots for over 40 years, has been released.

The Flying Handbook, whose previous iteration was released in 2016, introduces basic pilot skills and provides information and guidance on the procedures and maneuvers required for pilot certification.

It benefits student pilots just beginning their aviation endeavors, as well as pilots preparing for additional certificates and ratings or who want to improve their flying proficiency, and flight instructors engaged in teaching pilots of all skill levels.

The latest edition expands and updates the material that is a key reference in Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) testing and Airman Certification Standards (ACS), and it incorporates new areas of safety concerns and technical information such as loss-of-control upset prevention and recovery training and transitioning to light sport airplanes (LSA).

Additionally, the Handbook includes updates on the FAA Wings Program, the lazy eights procedure, a revision regarding handling characteristics, and revised information regarding the safety of turning back after an engine failure after takeoff, among others.

DOT-FAA Headquarters at Washington, D.C. Photo: Matthew G. Bisanz, CC BY-SA 3.0 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Main Content of the FAFH

Chapters of the Handbook are dedicated to ground operations, basic flight maneuvers, slow flight, stalls, spins, takeoff and departure climbs, performance and ground reference maneuvers, airport traffic patterns, approaches, and landings.

It also covers night operations, emergency procedures, and transitions to different types of aircraft including complex, multi-engine, tailwheel, turboprop, and of course, jets.

The new edition of the Handbook can be accessed freely in PDF format here.

The Airplane Flying Handbook is the official FAA source for learning to fly and for many of the test questions in the FAA Knowledge Exams for pilots.