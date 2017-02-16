Airways Magazine

What’s Wrong With Etihad? [Deep Dive #8]

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • What’s Wrong With Etihad? [Deep Dive #8] Welcome to Airways Deep Dive, our bonus podcast segment in which Airways Senior Business Analyst Vinay Bhaskara and Columnist Rohan Anand take an in-depth look at a key topic in aviation...
  • Air India Joins the Airbus A320neo Club MIAMI — Air India has become the latest A320neo operator, after taking delivery yesterday of its first aircraft (VT-EXF • MSN 7459) on a lease from Kuwait’s ALAFCO. The deal,...
  • Delta to Debut Free Main Cabin Meals in 12 markets MIAMI — Delta Air Lines is introducing complimentary meals on some of its longest domestic flights, including transcontinental routes. The Atlanta-based airline will be the sole carrier in the US...
  • Bombardier Q4 and Full Year 2016 Earnings Call Live Blog MONTREAL – Bombardier Inc., the parent company of aircraft manufacturer Bombardier Aerospace, reported a $259 million net loss for the fourth quarter of 2016, narrowing by 61.7% year-over-year. For the full...
  

What’s Wrong With Etihad? [Deep Dive #8]

What’s Wrong With Etihad? [Deep Dive #8]
February 16
13:00 2017
Print This Article

Welcome to Airways Deep Dive, our bonus podcast segment in which Airways Senior Business Analyst Vinay Bhaskara and Columnist Rohan Anand take an in-depth look at a key topic in aviation that isn’t necessarily in the news.

For this week’s bonus segment of Airways Deep Dive, we head to Abu Dhabi (virtually) to assess the evolving mosaic of Etihad’s partially-owned equity partners. If you’ve been out of the loop, they’ll provide you an overview of Etihad’s ownership strategy (2:05) including the recent partnership with long-time foe, Lufthansa Group. Rohan challenges Vinay to give his take on the “scattered” partnerships that Etihad has created around the world (7:42) and where the cracks started (hint: both start with “A” and have reincarnated several times).

Does Etihad have its hands in too many pots? The two decide whether this is the case in the context of CEO James Hogan’s departure in the latter half of 2017 (30:28) and forecast how growth and network development will evolve as the carrier expects over 100+ aircraft to come through the next decade.

In addition to playing the episode on this page, you can also subscribe to our RSS feed and wherever you get your Podcasts, via iTunes, SoundCloud, Google Play Music, and iHeartRadio.

For a limited time only, Airways Podcast listeners get 15% off their first Cranky Concierge travel support package. Visit https://crankyconcierge.com/airways to take advantage of this special offer through March 15th. 

If you do listen to the podcast via iTunes or even if you don’t, please write us a review. That’s the best way to get more people to listen to our show!

As we evolve the format of this new Airways feature, we would love your feedback as we look to find the optimal mix. For now, consider this “Podcast Unplugged”. We’ll be adding production value enhancements as we move forward, in addition to special guests and contributors.

Please let us know your thoughts in the comments below or directly via email.

0
Tags
Abu DhabiAir BerlinAlitaliaEtihadEtihad Airways PartnersEtihad Equity AllianceJames HoganJet AirwaysLufthansaPartnershipVirgin Australia

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Vinay Bhaskara

Vinay Bhaskara

Senior Business Analyst, Big Airline Enthusiast, Avid Airport Connoisseur, Frequent Flyer, Globetrotter. I Miss Northwest Airlines Every Day.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Current Issue

logo
Purchase
Subscribe

In the News

Airways International, Inc © 2017. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
error: Content is protected !!