LOT Polish Airlines [Podcast – Deep Dive #3]
Welcome to Airways Deep Dive, the second of our new bonus podcast segments in which Airways Senior Business Analyst Vinay Bhaskara and Columnist Rohan Anand take an in-depth look at a key topic in aviation that isn’t necessarily in the news.
This week, Vinay and Rohan discuss about LOT Polish Airlines (0:22), the spectacular growth that LOT has experienced (4:05), and whether LOT Polish Airlines should remain in Star Alliance. (7:22).
Actually Lot has been created in 1929 not after break of communist regime
@Marcin correct. It’s more remarkable, however, that LOT survived communism more or less intact.
Anyways I lean towards Vinay on your analyses. LOT must push long-haul internationally to fend off Wizz and Ryanair. I don’t disagree with Rohand when he talks about Lufthansa acting like a 800 lb gorilla (and getting bigger, now that they’ve acquired the rest of Brussels Airlines and making the AirBerlin wet-lease deal), but Star Alliance is the least-bad situation for LOT. Feed from other SA carriers plus access to SA hubs like ORD, YYZ and EWR isn’t a bad thing, plus sharing a pool of frequent fliers using LH’s Miles and More without having to roll-their-own FF program is a nice bonus.
As for leaving SA? Etihad has no use for LOT – it would be redundant with their investments in AirSerbia and Alitalia, unless their plan is to dominate central Europe (and what good would that be?). oneworld cannot offer LOT anything SA doesn’t already have – a JV with AC or UA accomplishes much the same over the North Atlantic as a JV with AA or BA, and a partnership with ANA does the same as a partnership with JAL over on the Pacific side. Skyteam would be nice as KE can offer feed beyond ICN, but you’ll have to get DL to cooperate, which is easier said than done. Tapping the mainland Chinese market would also be nice through HNA, but they seem to be focused on low-cost airlines, and may not bat an eye at the likes of LOT.
I guess I should be flattered Rohan considers AC a major part of SA, they feel like a small potato compared to UA and LH!