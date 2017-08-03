Boeing Draws A 787 Over The United States With A 787

MIAMI — For over 18 hours, Boeing test pilots have been flying a Boeing 787 Dreamliner in the shape of a 787 over the United States. The aircraft, N7874 (LN: 4), is the fourth 787 Dreamliner ever produced and is currently Boeing’s sole 787-8 test aircraft.

Around 8:30 last night, CNN’s Jon Ostrowler tweeted out a screenshot of the test flight’s path.

Boeing 004, a 787 from BFI-BFI, files a flight plan: Route? Airplane. We’re going to draw an airplane. https://t.co/ilp00IL7Q3 pic.twitter.com/w4Z4AyceFp — Jon Ostrower (@jonostrower) August 2, 2017

From there, the aircraft worked its magic throughout the night and many woke up to a spectacular image viewable only through flight tracking services.

They’ve done it! I have no idea why they’ve done it, but @BoeingAirplanes has painted a 787 in the sky. It took about 12 hours.#AvGeek pic.twitter.com/nAUaQZti4R — Jason Rabinowitz (@AirlineFlyer) August 3, 2017

Since December of 2016, Boeing has been testing the Rolls-Royce Trent 1000-TEN engine on this 787 test aircraft. It is believed that this special flight was one of many test flights Boeing has and will continue to fly to certify this new engine.

This Is Not The First Time For Boeing

Previously, Boeing has drawn creative images in the sky while testing its 737 MAX 8 and 787. Earlier this year, the Boeing 737 MAX spelled out ‘MAX’ over the Pacific Northwest during a test flight.

@boeing is over here spelling out “MAX” with the 737 MAX. pic.twitter.com/NNcEoi97Dq — Dillon Hanrahan (@dillonh_wy) February 11, 2017

In February of 2012, Boeing spelled out 787 and drew the Boeing logo over the United States during a test flight. The 10,000 miles journey took over 19 hours to complete.

The Test Flights Are Public Relations Gold Mines For Boeing.

After each occurrence of these flights, many are left asking why Boeing does this. The answer is, why not. Each time Boeing does this, they receive worldwide media attention and many credit Boeing for having a good time on an otherwise routine flight.

The very fact that you are reading this article and that countless media outlets around the world covered this test flight speaks volumes to why Boeing continues to do this.