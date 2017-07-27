Best of Airways — The Tale of A Successful Independent Britain’s BKS Air Transport

By Maurice Wickstead • Airways Magazine, December 2016

HISTORY EDITOR’S NOTE: After World War II, Britain fostered the growth of its government-sponsored airlines, BOAC (British Overseas Airways Corporation) (Airways, April, May, June 2015) and BEA (British European Airways), which merged in 1972 to form today’s British Airways (BA). Those two companies were bestowed with the best routes, the most modern aircraft, and the blessing of Her Majesty’s government. All other airlines, the nation’s ‘independent carriers’, were left with the unwanted scraps—the routes that BOAC and BEA did not want to fly—and were usually saddled with second-hand aircraft. The independents made money any way they could, flying tourist charters and cargo flights, and transporting military personnel throughout the Empire on what the Brits referred to as ‘trooping flights’. Maurice Wickstead gives us the history of one of those independents that survived and flourished, eventually becoming successful enough to be taken over by British Airways. – DAVID STRINGER

The early years following the end of World War II saw the rise of numerous small air charter companies in the United Kingdom. Fueled by a large quantity of war-surplus aircraft available at reduced prices and by a significant number of demobilized military aircrew, many of these small outfits were seriously undercapitalized and didn’t last very long. Driven by little more than enthusiasm, some survived only a few months.

Founded in September 1949, Crewsair was among those that did survive. The company managed to keep going with a mix of general charter, pilgrimage, and tourist flights throughout Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, employing a small fleet of Douglas Dakota (C-47/DC-3) and Vickers Viking transports. (Dakota, or ‘Dak’ for short, is a term used to refer to all variants of the Douglas DC-3/C-47 transport)

An unusual facet of Crewsair’s structure was its employee profit-sharing scheme, which was to figure significantly in the organizational changes that took place in October 1951. Crewsair’s managing-director, together with several company Pilots, split from the company structure to form Crew and Ferry Services, Ltd, to continue the airline’s charter activities separately from its engineering facility.

The other founding directors hadn’t been paid for their shares in Crewsair; so, together with the Chief Pilot, Capt ‘Pat’ Falconer, they resigned en masse to form Crewsair (Engineering), Ltd. In lieu of outstanding wages and payment, they retained one Douglas Dakota and one Avro Anson aircraft. The three principal directors of Crewsair (Engineering) were James W. ‘Jim’ Barnby, T. D. ‘Mike’ Keegan, and Cyril J. Stevens… B, K, and S. They renamed their company BKS Engineering.

On February 7, 1952, BKS Aero Charter was formed to operate their sole DC-3 (G-AIWE). On the very same day, BKS took to the skies from its base at Southend Airport, 40 miles east of London, with a livestock charter to Florence and Milan. Over the next couple of months, the Dakota carried ships’ crews and hauled machinery around the Mediterranean and to destinations as far away as Entebbe and Singapore.

In a DC-3, the trip to Singapore was accomplished in 12 hops over six days, often requiring 19-hour working days. In an era before crew duty-time limitations, the wartime spirit of ‘press on regardless’, which was still very much the norm, was what the company expected.

By mid-summer 1952, BKS had sold the original DC-3 and replaced it with two others from Royal Air Force surplus stocks. It added yet two more in October. These machines ranged far and wide over the next few months, carrying all manner of loads: tourists, students, explosives, racing pigeons, and ships’ crews and spares around Europe and further afield, to Karachi and Colombo. During the autumn, several passenger sub-charters flew to Johannesburg on behalf of Tropic Airways.

In addition to the work being done by BKS Aero Charter, BKS Engineering handled plenty of third-party assignments while maintaining its own fleet.

After a hectic summer, BKS survived through the traditionally quiet winter months with sports charters to Austria, Mediterranean aerial cruises, and the transfer of military support personnel and Christmas mail to Europe. During 1952, BKS DC-3s covered more than 300,000 revenue miles and carried 3,750 passengers.

Scheduled Service

In 1953, the fledgling airline became a substantial regional carrier by being awarded scheduled licenses. This was a significant achievement, given the regulators’ heavy bias towards the state-controlled airline corporations, of which British European Airways (BEA) operated key domestic and European routes.

For its initial foray into scheduled service, BKS’s management astutely identified an untapped niche market in an area of the UK not served by BEA and generally lacking any meaningful air links. This was the northeast, populated with a number of substantial towns and cities, and then a major center for heavy industry, including shipbuilding and coal mining.

In mid-May 1953, BKS inaugurated its first scheduled route linking West Hartlepool (Greatham), in the important industrial center of Teesside, with London (Northolt). Since early loads on the route often wouldn’t support a DC-3, the airline frequently used a smaller 11-passenger DeHavilland Dove. Within weeks, BKS also broke into the developing inclusive-tour (IT) market, with regular DC-3 services carrying ‘pioneer’ tourists to Calvi, on the island of Corsica, and to Palma de Mallorca, Spain, where they could enjoy a fortnight’s vacation for just £40 ($1,466 today). The company soon expanded the business, carrying holidaymakers to Basel, Munich, and the French Pyrenees. Later that year, BKS activated its other scheduled licenses for Jersey, in the Channel Islands, and the Isle of Man. And it enlarged the scope of general charter work with flights to West Germany carrying newspapers and military personnel.

Reflecting its enhanced role and position, the airline changed its name to BKS Air Transport at the end of 1953. In that year, it had more than doubled its figures, completing some two million passenger-miles in the process.

Apart from the opening of a seasonal run to the Isle of Wight, off the south coast, and regular pilgrimage trips to Lourdes, France, via Tarbes Airport, little else changed until the end of 1954, when the airline made a large number of both scheduled and IT route applications for the following season. Although BKS now had five Dakotas in service, it urgently needed additional aircraft for the proposed new services and growing holiday charter commitments. Fortunately, a pair of ex-BEA 36-seat Vickers Vikings became available; the first of these entered service in mid-December.

With its newly acquired Vikings, BKS began flying tourists between Southend and Malaga. In 1956, it extended service to other popular holiday destinations on behalf of several tour operators.

Meanwhile, the DC-3 fleet continued to maintain the scheduled network that, from May 1955, operated from a new hub at Leeds/Bradford. From there, BKS opened service, progressively, to the Channel Islands, Jersey, Belfast, Düsseldorf, Ostend, and Paris. The airline opened the new location, with its potential catchment area of 3.5 million people, in response to the withdrawal of customs facilities at Greatham, which subsequently closed. As it turned out, this was a fortuitous event that helped cement BKS’s position in the northeast and substantially expands air service in the region.

Through the winter of 1956-57, BKS Vikings completed 13 round-trips to Austria, bringing almost 500 Hungarian refugees to the UK and transporting relief supplies on the outbound legs. They also assisted in the evacuation of British personnel from the Middle East in the aftermath of the Suez Crisis. On all services—including new routes to London-Heathrow and Bilbao, Spain, comprising 11 scheduled and 13 vacation destinations—annual passenger traffic now amounted to a record 45,000.

Although already tired from their intensive BEA service, the second-hand Vikings, with their higher speed, were nevertheless an improvement over the Dakotas. Apart from the engine problems that they suffered in hot climates, their poor anti-icing systems, and other minor quirks, they were generally reliable. BKS worked the Vikings intensively, which sometimes led to problems.

In his memoir, Behind the Cockpit Door, Capt. Albert Whitlock, who spent much of his career with BKS, recalls hearing a loud bang while flying over France on a holiday charter. After he had made a precautionary landing at Bordeaux, a thorough inspection failed to locate the source of the bang. All appeared in order. The old Viking made two more trips to Palma before returning to base for a maintenance check. There, a broken wing-spar bolt was discovered. The aircraft could have fallen out of the sky at any time! This incident, not atypical, added to the crews’ other difficulties in negotiating often atrocious weather conditions with poor navigation and approach aids, sparse radar coverage, sometimes indifferent air traffic control, and often rudimentary airfields.

Ambassadors and Turboprops

On April 17, 1957, BKS became the first British independent to open a United Kingdom-Dublin, Ireland, scheduled service under the new Anglo-Irish air agreement. The flight operated from Newcastle. Later in the year, BKS purchased the first of its elegant twin-engine Airspeed Ambassadors from BEA to upgrade scheduled services and two more in 1958. Offering pressurization and enhanced levels of speed and comfort, the Ambassadors were later converted to high-density 55-seaters and progressively introduced on routes from Newcastle to Basel, Bergen, Belfast, Dublin, Jersey, and on a service to Bilbao/Santander, Spain, via London, as well as on European IT services.

In 1959, now firmly established in the northeast, BKS opened its flagship trunk route between Newcastle and London-Heathrow. Abandoned by another independent carrier, the route, which was first flown on April 6 by an Ambassador (G-AMAD), was, initially, covered thrice-weekly. The reduced flying time of 90 minutes and a return fare of just £8.75 ($196 today) proved especially popular with business travelers. After three years, it had attracted over 69,000 passengers, contributing to an encouraging 61% overall domestic load factor.

To fulfill a contract with Vauxhall Motors (a subsidiary of GMC) to transport new cars from the UK to Northern Ireland, in October 1958, BKS acquired a Bristol 170 Freighter, an aircraft that could carry up to three autos and spares. In April 1960, it procured a second Bristol 170 to operate a vehicle ferry service linking Liverpool with Dublin. With their capacious holds, the freighters were also in demand for hauling large unwieldy loads. They were particularly sought after for Bloodstock charters—carrying racehorses.

The introduction of the Ambassadors released the Dakota fleet to develop operations from Leeds-Bradford. Thus, on October 3, 1960, BKS inaugurated a new weekday service to London Heathrow. As loads built up, the need arose for more capacious and faster aircraft that could cope with Leeds’ short main runway. This led BKS to order several 44-seat twin engine Avro 748 turboprops, but their delivery was eventually deferred by a year.

In the summer of 1961, the airline briefly flirted with turbine equipment by wet-leasing two Vickers Viscounts, employing them on weekday scheduled and weekend holiday services, and sub-chartering them to other carriers. Despite their many advantages, the two Viscounts were expensive to operate, and BKS got rid of them after a single season.

The loss of a Dakota and its crew on October 17, 1961, while on approach to Carlisle Airport during a positioning flight, appeared to portend a temporary downturn in the airline’s fortunes. Outstanding debts, exceeding £500,000 (£10.3m today), led a number of creditors to attempt to have the company disbanded in November 1961. Fortunately, it was successfully countered by an opposing group, confident in the healthy trading surplus predicted for 1962, which indeed materialized. BKS was fortunate to survive this difficult period, which saw a number of other independents go out of business. This near brush with disaster resulted in cutbacks to several overseas routes, such as Bergen, Biarritz, Rotterdam, and Düsseldorf, and the car ferry service was withdrawn. On the plus side, BKS had a full summer IT charter program in prospect.

Entering a period of cautious consolidation, in October 1962, BKS introduced a wet-leased Avro 748 on the Leeds-London route; it was an instant success. With flying time cut to less than one hour, reservations soon doubled and the average load factor over the route soared to 80%. BKS kept this aircraft for a short period after it had taken delivery of its own first example of the type in April 1963. That enabled the 748s to progressively cover schedules from Leeds to Belfast and Dublin and open a new route to Amsterdam in November.

One line of business that contributed to a gradual improvement in the airline’s bottom line was the transportation of racehorses to and from major race meetings in the British Isles and the near Continent. This valuable work, now enhanced by a contract with the Curragh Bloodstock Agency of Dublin, had hitherto been handled adequately by Bristol 170 Freighter aircraft. But the increased volume of business demanded extra capacity.

This led to the purchase of a fifth Ambassador, converted for use by BKS Engineering as a dedicated horse transporter, which entered service in November 1964. Later, two passenger aircraft were similarly converted in 1968. The planes continued in this role until late 1969, though their sterling service was marred by a fatal accident on July 3, 1968. Inbound from Deauville to Heathrow with eight racehorses, G-AMAD suffered asymmetric flap operation shortly before touchdown at Heathrow. The aircraft veered off the runway, collided with two parked aircraft, caught fire, and struck a terminal building.

Bristol Britannia’s and a Relationship with BEA

By 1964 the airline’s recovery was well under way. BKS took a major step forward by acquiring a four-engine Bristol Britannia, financed by Airways Holidays of Newcastle, a major source of the airline’s IT charter business. Known in the industry as the ‘Whispering Giant’, the Britannia first operated the prime Newcastle-London service on April 24, 1964, helping to boost traffic on this already profitable route.

These aircraft, eventually reaching four in number, also took over many of the longer distance IT routes as well as a regular summer London-Biarritz runs, operated in association with BEA. In the summer of 1964, BEA took a 30% stake in BKS as the two carriers signed a cooperation agreement.

Cementing its presence in the northeast, BKS returned to Teesside with the opening of a brand new airport on the site of the former Royal Air Force station at Middleton St. George. Service started on November 2, 1964, with an Ambassador flying the first schedule to Heathrow. The following year, Teesside operations expanded to include Amsterdam, Düsseldorf, Belfast, Dublin, Jersey, and seasonal holiday flights. However, traffic from the new location proved disappointing and, following heavy losses, BKS abandoned scheduled services from Teesside in the spring of 1966.

The opening of a new, longer 5,400ft (1646m) runway at Leeds-Bradford in May 1965 enabled the use of larger aircraft; BKS quickly took advantage. On May 2, a Viscount, provided by partner BEA, flew a proving flight to London. BKS continued the arrangement, especially at peak times. Early in the next year, BKS decided to obtain its own Viscounts, leasing a 700 model from Channel Airways before its own first machine was delivered in late April, followed by two more in 1967. As for the trusty Dakotas, although their days were numbered, they still enjoyed useful service as a backup for scheduled services, charters, and sub-services for other carriers. The type’s final flight for BKS, between Teesside and London, took place towards the end of March 1966.

BKS underwent a major change in November 1966, when BEA increased its share of the company to 50%. Four months later, British Air Services (BAS) was established as a holding company, not only for BKS but also for BEA’s interest in another independent, Cardiff-based Cambrian Airways. At first, only small BAS logos appeared on the aircraft; however, over the next couple of years, the BAS livery became more prominent, leaving just the BKS globe symbol on the aircraft’s vertical stabilizers. Although this move brought greater financial and operational stability, it eventually led to the disappearance of both airlines’ individual identities.

The two BAS companies soon began coordinating operations. Cambrian Viscounts frequently flew BKS schedules, and BKS took over Cambrian’s ground handling at London Heathrow. By all accounts, the association was not a harmonious one; Cambrian sought to dominate. Fleet standardization was the order of the day; so, in April 1968, BKS took delivery of its first Viscount 800 Series aircraft from BEA. As BEA gradually switched over to pure jet equipment, five more Viscount 800s were assigned to BKS. The Avro 748 fleet was sold off.

As the Viscount fleet grew throughout 1969, BKS opened new scheduled routes from London Heathrow to Bordeaux; San Sebastian, Spain; Klagenfurt, Austria; and Luxembourg. Meanwhile, the two remaining Britannias soldiered on, primarily plying the Newcastle-London route until they were withdrawn in 1969. Their holiday charter function had been taken over by a pair of Hawker-Siddeley Trident 1E jets, initially leased in April 1969 and purchased outright the following year.

Of the three original founders, only Cyril Stevens had stayed the course; however, with the closure of the BKS Southend engineering base and the transfer of work to Cambrian, he resigned in April 1969 to become Managing Director of the newly formed Tradewinds cargo airline.

Operations continued seamlessly with domestic schedules linking Newcastle and Leeds-Bradford with Belfast, London, and the Channel Islands. Further afield, several international routes continued to operate under the BKS/BAS moniker. The company’s substantial summer inclusive tour program continued from the northeast, with flights to Spain, the Balearics, Italy, Belgium, Yugoslavia, and Norway on behalf of major tour operators Airways, Global, Horizon, Sunway, and Visit Norway. The company operated all of these services with a fleet of three HS Trident jets and six Vickers Viscounts; however, in December 1970, BKS temporarily brought its first Bristol Britannia (G-ANBK) out of retirement—at least until December 31, 1971, when she performed her final flight between London and Newcastle.

BKS had developed and successfully sustained important routes from the northeast for the better part of two decades. But 1970 was to be BKS’ final year of operation in its own right. On November 1, the company changed its name to Northeast Airlines and adopted a striking new yellow and black corporate livery. The group’s other major interest, Cambrian Airways, also got a makeover but retained its original name, reflecting its close connection with Wales. The new title for BKS was designed to reinforce its established identity in the northeast of England and to further consolidate BEA’s monopoly position on UK domestic routes. In 1974, Northeast carried over half a million passengers and was the only one of BEA’s regional divisions to make a profit.

The government’s 1974 decision to combine its two state-owned carriers into British Airways spelled the end for its semi-independent subsidiaries. Thus, on March 3, 1976, Northeast and Cambrian were absorbed into BA’s regional division. Their identities came to an end, along with more than two decades of sustained independent operation.