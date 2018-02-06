Belarus Aviation Holiday 2018: A Chance to Fly on Many Russian Classics

Story and photos by Henry Tenby.

Aviation fans should mark May 18-21 on their calendars and plan to attend an extraordinary weekend organized by Paris-based Merlintour.

2018 marks the eighth annual Belarus Aviation Tour, which is on track to be the biggest and best opportunity for flight hounds to sample pleasure flights on a huge selection of Russian-built civilian aircraft.

With these dwindling each passing year, this might well prove to be the last time this unique event happens.

The three-day event will be in Minsk, the capital of Belarus, which can be easily and affordably accessed from most major cities in Europe. A wide assortment of joyrides will be staged from both Minsk International Airport and Lipki Airfield, a government/general aviation facility on the city outskirts.