All-Time Best of “Cap’n Aux”

Folks, as an Airbus A321 Captain for a major U.S. airline, I’ve had some mighty grand adventures. And, both here at Airways and over at Cap’n Aux, I’ve been writing for your aviation enjoyment for over six years now. In that time, we’ve had some spectacular adventures together.

I’ve traveled the U.S. and the globe to meet you. And, I can tell you, unequivocally, that that has been by far the most rewarding treat of this whole blogging thing: Meeting you!

Over the years, I’ve received plenty of feedback from you, in regards to the blog and my other writings for both Airways Magazine and my Books (amazon.com/author/ericauxier), and I’ve responded accordingly. In addition, the internet provides wonderfully detailed data in regards to what posts are more popular than others.

So, for your viewing pleasure, here’s the Best of the Best, from the past half dozen years!

We’ll do a countdown of sorts of the Top 10ish or so, along with some extra treats and tidbits that I don’t want you to miss. For you long-time Blog Buddies, many stories will be familiar to you. For you newer folks, you’re in for some serious AvGeek treats!

#10: Cap’n Aux vs. Hurricane Hugo

One of my all-time wildest adventures—and certainly something I coulda done without—was having to evacuate our idyllic Virgin Islands Seaplane Shuttle base in 1989, when the first-ever Category 5 hurricane made a direct hit on our beloved home, St. Croix, US Virgin Islands.

As we all recently experienced from last season’s incredibly devastating hurricane season, they are nothing but massive behemoths of destruction, to be prepared for and avoided at all costs. Here’s Part 1 and 2 of my adventures from 1989.

If you haven’t seen it before, don’t miss it: the photos are absolutely mind-boggling!

There I Wuz! Gone With The Hurricane | Part 1 | Part 2

These stories can also be found in the first two volumes of my nonfiction book series:

There I Wuz! Adventures From 3 Decades in the Sky

Related Posts

#9: A Future Pilot Interviews Cap’n Aux

Over the years, I’ve interviewed many of you, and have been interviewed multiple times as well. Here’s one of the first, from a student looking for info from an airline pilot. I think it’s also one of the best, as high schooler Cameron asks the same questions many people ask me daily.

What is life like in the sky? Here’s your answer!

A Future Pilot Interviews Cap’n Aux

Interviews of Cap’n Aux

Interviews By Cap’n Aux

#8: The Making of a European Pilot

My awesome Blog Buddy Cap’n Raphael Favre has had some amazing adventures that we’ve chronicled here, including his ’round the world trek flying Breitling’s fully-restored DC-3. In his “civilian life”, he’s an A320 captain for a European airline. How’d he get there? Here’s his story!

This was the Number One Post of 2016.

Related Posts

These Stories and More are available in There I Wuz! Volume 4

#7: May the Fourth Be With You!

This is a fun, whimsical post, and one of my personal all-time favorites. Why? Because we celebrate “Unofficial Star Wars Day” (You know, as in, “May the 4th be with you!”) by reviewing some of my favorite fictional Captains, from TV, literature and movies. We talk about their quirks, and why I, as a real-life airline Captain, look up to them. Or, at least, get inspired by the traits that make them so Captain-y.

An entertaining education for you Cap’ns-to-be!

Related Post: Here’s a wild and whacky Word on the Ramp video (our “Periodic Roundup of All Cool Things Aviation,”) with a zany Star Wars theme. Enjoy!

May the BIF & WOTR Be With You!

#6: Women in Aviation

This series celebrated women in aviation by profiling some downright amazing female aviators, such as the world’s first and only licensed pilot with no arms, Cap’n Jessica Cox. Here’s the whole series!

Jessica Cox: One Handy Pilot! http://capnaux.com/women-in-aviation-jessica-cox-one-handy-pilot/

Karlene Petitt, Author, Aviator, Blogger, & CNN Rock Star! http://capnaux.com/women-in-aviation-karlene-petitt-author-aviator-blogger-cnn-rock-star/

SkyChick Ramona Cox http://capnaux.com/women-of-aviation-skychick-ramona-cox-the-airway-less-traveled/

The Amazing Dr. Anna Serbinenko! http://capnaux.com/women-in-aviation-aerobatics-fbos/

Helicopter Mercy Pilot Diana Stanger http://capnaux.com/women-in-aviation-helicopter-mercy-pilot-dianna-stanger/

Tales From the Terminal’s Jennifer S http://capnaux.com/women-in-aviation-tales-from-the-terminal/

Monica of Arabia, 777 Captain http://capnaux.com/women-of-aviation-the-lady-captain-in-the-arabian-skies/

Another one of my personal favorites, this whimsical (yes, I do like whimsical!) piece celebrates the pilots’ special perk, the airline jumpseat. Our (nearly) free ticket to the world!

Contrary to the Hollywood depictions of a glam airline life, there are downsides to this business—lots of them. And, if you’re planning a career in aviation, whether in the cockpit, back in the cabin, or on the ground, you’d better be aware of the pitfalls.

#3: Cap’n Aux Answers Your Avgeek Questions

This series consistently marks atop the ranks for hits and no wonder. You, the blog reader, wrote in with myriad questions about the airline life. Questions ranging from what do I do on my overnights to what’s the function of the A321 Cost Index on the Perf Page of the MCDU!

Part 1 | Part 2 / Part 2 Version 2.0 | Part 3 | Part 4 / Part 4 Version 2.0 | Part 5 – Bonus

The series that swelled from 2 posts to 6. If you have a question, I’m sure I answered it here!

Yet another consistently popular post, this one leads you by the hand to the airline cockpit. All you need is a little chutzpah, a lotta dough, and several years of extremely committed elbow grease! Is it worth it? Only you can decide that!

Your personal guide to the greatest “office view” in the world:

And what’s the Number One Cap’n Aux blog post of all time? Before we get to that, a word from our sponsors . . .

Folks, if any of you care to reach me, I am available at the following social media outlets:

Cap’n Aux Media: Email | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Books | Airways | Vimeo | YouTube

Book Series Links

Each book available in Print and eBook. All but the Code Name: Dodger series available on audiobook.

The Last Bush Pilots

An Amazon Top 100 Breakthrough Novel.

Amazon Print | eBook | iBooks | Barnes & Noble

There I Wuz! Adventures From 3 Decades in the Sky: 4-Volume series

Volumes can be read in any order.

Code Name: Dodger 4-Volume/Mission Series

Missions can be read in any order.

A Young Adult Spy/Fly thriller series for all ages.

And Now…

The Number One Cap’n Aux Post of All Time… Drum Roll…

Ta Daaaaa!!!

To those of you who’ve been with us for the long haul, this one probably comes as no surprise. This one struck a chord, for both pilots and aviation enthusiasts alike, who continue to share it on the social media channel of their choice.

Pretty dang funny, if you ask me. That’s because it’s pretty dang true!

Cap’n Aux Picks

While not in the “All-Time Top 10,” there’s a few extra posts I’d like to share with you that are especially dear to my heart. Enjoy!

A post about other pilot-bloggers out there. Some of my favorites!

Ask any pilot how they got into flying, and you will hear a love story. One like mine…

A consistently popular post in its own right, this one is fun, and even launched its own series . . .

Can you guess the truth from the fiction? A fun piece with some crazy aviation factoids.

September 2017, Airways Cover Story

Part 1 | Part 2 | Part 3

We featured in the previous “Best of” post as well, but I wanna make darn sure you caught it. One of the coolest aviation adventures of my life, this made the September 2017 cover story for Airways Magazine.

Hooey! I think I’ve given you enough for even the most avid of you avgeeks out there! Again, feel free to contact me at my email, and we’ll be seeing you from time to time right here at Airways, Airways Magazine proper, or my blog at Cap’n Aux.

Until our next Airways Article,

This is Cap’n Aux…

Signing off!