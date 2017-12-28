Airways Top 10 Stories of 2017

MIAMI— With this year coming to a rapid end, we look back at the Top 10 Most Read Stories of the Year. It’s been a great one, for sure, with hundreds of billions of dollars worth of aircraft orders, new route announcements, airlines going belly up… here’s the list of our 2017 winners:

In February, our Managing Editor and Senior Partner, Chris Sloan, took us on a trip from Chicago to San Francisco to experience United’s Polaris Boeing 777-300ER aircraft.

He delivered a solid, full-scale, but very meticulous story, emphasizing on the innovations that the carrier brought with its Polaris product from beginning to end.

Our Senior Business Analyst, Vinay Bhaskara, decided to confront the leading manufacturers Boeing and Airbus.

In his analysis, he explains that “the delivery rates don’t really tell you anything about the relative standing of Boeing and Airbus.”

“The combination of the ramp-up of the A320neo’s production, good end of line sales for the A320ceo, and the A350 should just push Airbus over the edge to overtake Boeing in deliveries in 2017,” he added.

Likewise, he mentioned that Airbus order track record continued to outstrip that of Boeing.

Therefore, the European manufacturer could retake delivery lead during 2017; failing that, in 2018.

Beginning 2017, United Airlines announced the phase-out of its Boeing 747s, aircraft popularly known as Queen of the Skies.

After 47 years of service, Scott Kirby, president of the Chicago-based carrier, commented the aircraft was set to leave the fleet in the last quarter of 2017.

“It’s a bittersweet milestone — this jumbo jet with its unmistakable silhouette once represented the state-of-the-art in air travel,” Kirby shared.

On October 1, Southwest Airlines began a new chapter with the entry-to-service of the Boeing 737 MAX 8 to its operations.

With this new addition, the Dallas headquartered carrier became the first launch customer in the U.S. for the 737 MAX, which is Boeing’s re-engine of the 737 Next Generation.

New Year. New Fleet.

The first days of January, United Airlines announced its fleet plan for 2017.

The carrier estimated to take delivery of 22 aircraft and retire eight aircraft, approximately.

On April 9, 1967, the first flight of Boeing’s original 737 took place, celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

Airways marked the aircraft birthday by taking a look at the first unit ever built, and how it has contributed as a testbed to implement innovations in today’s commercial aviation.

On April 21, a very quiet but very special retirement flight took place out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA).

Kalitta Air retired its final operating Boeing 747-200, officially flying the last flight of a “Classic” 747 by a U.S. Part 121 airline.

On January 15, 2009, an Airbus A320 operating from New York’s LaGuardia to Charlotte experienced an emergency water landing in the Hudson River after multiple bird strikes caused both engines to fail.

Aviation enthusiasts around the world have seen the trailers starring Tom Hanks as Cap’n Sully, and are salivating in anticipation of a good aviation tale well-told.

Judging from the trailers, we may ask, Just how well-told?

On August 25, Singapore Airlines withdrew the first Airbus A380 ever delivered from their fleet.

The aircraft, 9V-SKA, was delivered in October of 2007 and was just over 11 years old at the time of its phase out.

Jumbo and superjumbo jets have captivated people for decades; there is just something magnificent about watching a four-engine aircraft roll down the runway and take to the skies or climbing up the stairs to the upper-deck on an airplane.

Unfortunately, the economics of these aircraft are becoming a tough sell for the manufacturers, partly due to the dwindling economic performance. The days that the Airbus A380 and Boeing 747 are in production could become numbered soon.

This trip down to the Airways memory lane has concluded. But don’t you worry—2018 will we filled with lots of groundbreaking stories.

The Airways Team wishes to thank you all for your support and feedback throughout this year.

At Airways, we’re looking forward to having you onboard with us in 2018.