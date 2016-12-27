DOJ Clears Alaska/Virgin America Merger [Podcast #19]

This week, Airways Senior Business Analyst Vinay Bhaskara and columnist Rohan Anand discuss the DOJ granting its stamp of approval for the Alaska/Virgin America merger (1:20), the DOT clearing Norwegian Air International to grow long-haul service in the United States (12:56), Avianca seeking out a joint venture partner (23:28), and President-Elect Donald Trump criticizing Boeing for the price of Air Force One (34:12).

To recap, the idea behind this podcast is to do a weekly deep-dive into three or four important aviation stories or trends, with a particular focus on aerospace and the US airline industry.

This is not a news podcast (in fact almost everything we cover will have been written about on the site by the time we discuss it) but rather one focused on in-depth analysis and assessment.

