Airport Traffic Results in 2016 – Part I [Deep Dive #9]

Vinay and Rohan invite you to join them a special two-part series featuring airport traffic changes from around the world. This week, we hit up Oceania, Asian, African and Middle Eastern airports that experienced the most salient passenger traffic adjustments.

We’ll not only provide objective data on the numerical changes, but also our insight and analyses explaining the trends. We start off in Oceania (4:05) wrapping up in Auckland, landing in Mumbai (11:02) and covering the Subcontinent. After that, we’ll cover the largest connecting market from South Asia, aka the Middle East (23:36) with a unique take on Iran’s traffic developments with a split-airport strategy.

Heading South, we briefly cover Africa (38:00) then loop East to Southeast Asia (41:00) and North Asia (1:02:04). We conclude by covering the mysterious, yet fascinating People’s Republic of China (1:09:15). We’ll bring you part II next week!

