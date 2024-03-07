Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson Reclaims Top Spot as Busiest Airport

DALLAS — According to the latest data from OAG, Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson Airport (ATL) has regained the top spot as the busiest airport worldwide.

OAG’s monthly rankings of the busiest airports are based on scheduled capacity for the current month, compared to the equivalent month in 2023. The rankings consider both domestic and international capacity.

Atlanta Back in Top Spot, for Now

After being surpassed by Dubai International (DXB) for the first two months of 2024, ATL has reclaimed its position with 5,201,779 seats this month, compared to DXB’s 4,989,008 seats.

Delhi Airport (DEL) has made its way into the top ten this month, securing the 10th position with 3,764,549 seats, pushing Istanbul Airport (IST) out of the list.

The top five busiest airports remain unchanged compared to the same month from 2023. However, China’s aviation recovery is evident as two Chinese airports have significantly climbed in the rankings over the past year.

Shanghai Pudong International Airport (PVG) has jumped from 22nd place in March last year to 8th place in 2024, with 3,997,402 seats. Beijing Capital International Airport (PEK) has also moved up the ranks, from 14th to 9th place, with 3,899,888 seats.

